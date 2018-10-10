It is hard to be a Democrat in Idaho. No matter how much an individual wants to see any specific issue addressed by a government body, it is almost impossible to find the political expertise within the state-wide party to help them in their quest. That is because, outside of Boise, Pocatello, and Lewiston, there are few other Democrats who have the experience and knowledge to mentor you.
I do not know much about other states, but Idaho Democrats do not have permanent political advisers to help candidates navigate the political waters easily. Likewise, affording experienced campaign managers is difficult. Thanks to a stable supply of financially literate people, campaigns rarely run into the kinds of problems that Paulette Jordan did with the establishment of a Super PAC.
This mess was an example of good intentions gone wrong. The Coeur d’Alene tribe noted that Jordan was receiving positive national attention because she is a Native American. They correctly saw that attention could advance Native American issues and that it was a fundraising opportunity. How to do it? They contacted Jordan’s campaign which, according to the published emails, gave them the correct advice. From there, it gets murky. The campaign should have taken their hands off sooner.
Many experienced Democrat political professionals simply ignore Idaho. It is part of a national problem; perhaps the subject of another column. The result is that the party and candidates who may raise enough money to afford a pro receive resumes from individuals who are hoping to make a name for themselves and often live outside of the state. I am not privy to inside information from the Jordan campaign, but I have seen this show before. From where I observe, it looks like the perfect storm of three staffers from elsewhere who just were not able to drill down into Idaho’s political needs and conflicts. They were probably more familiar with a national view of rural America that didn’t match with Jordan’s vision. They may have had a conflict with Jordan’s priorities on tribal issues. They obviously decided to rescue their reputations with slinging some mud.
My point here is not to defend the way the Super PAC was formed. Hopefully the PAC now knows that it must scrupulously avoid coordination with and the funding of Jordan’s campaign. My message is a wake-up call to all Democrats in Idaho. When we are not advancing an election campaign, we must pay for state and county organizations that robustly collect data on the concerns of Idahoans at every governmental level. We must be ready, after primary elections, to supply them with a range of policy issues and competent campaign staff, including individuals with knowledge of compliance issues.
We had a primary this year where a non-establishment (someone who is not from the Democrat strongholds of Boise and Pocatello) candidate prevailed. I am wondering if the Jordan campaign staffers have been too eager to distance themselves from the establishment. I am also wondering if the party regulars were not perceived as eager to advance her campaign. It may or may not make a difference in the outcome of the governor’s race.
There are, however, other Democrats on the ballot. They are suffering even more from the lack of a robust party structure. From my viewpoint, they are working their hearts out. They are extremely qualified to take on the intricacies of the positions they are running for. They are not strictly partisan. If they are successful, their voices would animate the political dialogue in Idaho and lead to innovative solutions to public problems.
In the Magic Valley, the Southern Idaho Progressive Coalition and Rise Up Idaho are working diligently to listen to people who have seldom been asked what they want for their lives and how their government(s) are hurting them or could offer more help. I don’t want their effort to be fruitless. Idaho deserves governments that are effective as well as responsive. The Democratic party must become an equal partner in solving Idaho’s problems.
