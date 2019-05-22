Some of my friends who consider themselves on the opposite side of the political fence are seeing humor in the burgeoning Democratic primary candidates. Even those who picnic with me in the progressive meadow are bemused. I wish that the Idaho landscape was so full of energy for looking at new ideas. I think it is time for me to join the attempt to describe the ecosystem that is emerging.
First, I am encouraged that the scorched earth of 2016 is not producing weeds. It has not given way to only one overwhelming species which seems to be in stark contrast to the angry sentiment which consumed it. History has shown only too often that devastation can lead to overwhelming chaos and a loss of progressive momentum.
Leaving metaphors, I will continue with some facts as I see them. Why so many candidates so early? There are two reasons. First is financial funding. Running a national campaign takes dollars for travel and staff. For a candidate to gain any following takes speaking engagements across the country. unfortunately, the less populated states are only courted through media. For that, I give Fox a hearty shout out for their news division’s town halls. They are providing in-depth looks at candidates which cannot be done in any primary debate setting.
The second reason to enter the crowded field and for me to rejoice in it is to air big ideas. Everyone will notice, I think, that when the primary season is upon us there will be fewer candidates but there will be ideas that have been honed by exposure to public scrutiny and vigorous discussion. At it’s best, this will be refined thought about complex issues.
Bernie Sanders has been courageous in opening the electorate, especially those who had become disillusioned by a lack of passion for the emerging economic issues of our times, to the possibility of new places to look for answers. He has shown that our too big to fail institutions have also become too big to care. I am not happy about his harkening back to his youth’s anti-establishment cry of Socialism which, as originally conceived, is outdated and even failed. However, it has sparked thinking about government’s ability to influence the wellbeing of a large(r) group of citizens. I doubt, however, that he will be the candidate.
Joe Biden is strongly bending the field toward the middle where representative government is most effective and efficient. It is the steady center which our allies and our enemies can count on and may be able to rescue the world from the discordant, conflict producing moves toward nationalism. I see him as showing the youngsters where the sweet spot of repairing our form of government is. I also see him as Secretary of State.
The rest of the field? Well-intentioned individuals all. Elizabeth Warren seems to be a voice for practical economics. I’ve seen Amy Klobuchar up close while visiting in Minnesota for a couple of years. She is more practical than idealistic. Kamilla Harris seems to be claiming the “identity politics” that has been an Achilles’ heel for the Democrats in the past.
Frankly, I want all the Senators to stay in the Senate. They are needed to support any Democrat elected to the White House, and they are all positioned to be more powerful in years to come. At the very least, Congress must do its job. I’m not talking about fighting for political party domination; I’m talking about useful legislation. Our Judicial branch has become so powerful because the executive has not been checked by Congress and the people have had to resort to the courts to override the Administration(s).
So, who to look for? Governors and mayors who have had to be practical and work closely with their other elected officials. The divisiveness of the social and cultural wars has taken over our national agenda, and it must be pulled back. There are huge national economic and international turning points on the horizon, and we are stuck with having debates trying to force people’s moral standards and principles of behavior.
