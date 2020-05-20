Brugger: The Changing Game Plans of our Traditional Enemies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I grew up in a world where democratic governments around the world sought to promote the idea of democracy globally. Russia was a country anxious to push socialism around the world while planning to take over countries and impose a totalitarian government under the ideology of Communism. China, until Nixon visited, was backward compared to Taiwan under the rule of westernized Chiang Kai-Shek. Times have changed if these outlooks were ever completely true. Both Russia and China have evolved, but they have an important similarity. Both have strong central governments. Russia experimented with democracy and abandoned all but a nod toward it. China suppresses most movement in a direction towards it.

This is background as I try to explain my belief that Russia did in the past and will continue attempting to corrupt our historic democratic government. I want to make it clear that I do not believe that Trump colluded with the Russians. While Russian plans already in place probably helped him win, their meddling is part of a much larger strategy. Their tactics have been copied by other bad actors around the world, now including China. China, however, has other strategic plans I will tackle later.