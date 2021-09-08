Brugger: The abundance of late summer is inspiring

The international and national news aside, the beauty of the Magic Valley at this season of the year soothes the hardest of hearts. All growing things are at their zenith, and the harvest appears bountiful. Now is when we as humans are most likely to recognize our interconnection with all living things.
Now is the time to think creatively about what we need our collective lives to look like. Individual creativity and preference can be blended with common civic goals to create a sense of greater abundance to support the goodwill we all desire in public life. Inquiry into the subject of urban planning gives us ideas for consideration.
The physical characteristics of the spaces we occupy influence our emotions. Think of the effect of new paint or a walk along a tree-lined street. The overwhelming surge of donations to thrift stores after we all were forced to stay in our homes and deal with how cluttered they had become. Our public space has as much of an influence on our attitude as our private.
It takes a conscious effort to change my outlook as I notice a weed-choked vacant lot or a neglected property. There is a reason why endeavors like Paint Magic Valley or awards to recognize the most improved storefront are popular. The workers are empowered by making a difference, and the results lift the spirit of everyone who notices the improvement.
I posted a recent article from the Motley Fool’s Million Acres to Facebook. It was touting things for developers to do to add value to their projects. They mentioned turning drainage areas into wildlife habitats, living walls, and tree canopies for shopping areas. Here in the West, we must be water-wise, but even sagebrush that has been given a bit more water becomes a beautiful addition to a western urban landscape.
The administration of property tax in Idaho makes little sense to me. The revenue goes to cities, counties and schools. However, the Legislature sets all the rules and limits the amounts levied. It is senseless for a group of people who seek more individual freedom to limit the freedom of people who pay and benefit from the revenue! Exemptions to an increase in property taxes are vital for directing growth, neighborhood improvements, city, and county planning, and helping those with lower incomes. Too much regulation at the state level limits local governments from responding to their local circumstances. It may be time for a citizen’s initiative on the subject.
That said, there are creative ways to add to the pleasures of living in our Magic Valley area. I’ve already thought of suggestions. The discussion on climate change at the College of Southern Idaho in the Shields building from 7-9 p.m., on Sept. 8 through Dec. 1 is an excellent place to collaborate. Please consider participation. Call 208-732-6288 to attend.
Would owners of empty lots be willing to establish neighborhood composting? The soil of the lot and participant’s lots can be maintained, weeds controlled, and the momentum of work in progress would inspire others. If water is available to empty lots, they could be rented to someone who would like to start a tree farm, a market garden, an orchard, or even a small neighborhood park. The same might be possible for homeowners who hate landscape maintenance or can no longer do it. Rent the soil and space, enjoy the crop(s), buy something extra.
Every plant on the planet consumes greenhouse gasses and emits oxygen. Even healthy soil absorbs carbon and uses it to nourish plants. Planted soil does not blow away, and it absorbs water before running off with the dirt. Our county fair always has a display of noxious weeds. Cheatgrass intensifies wildland fires. Perhaps we should plow and plant. The addition of buffalo grass, sagebrush, native grasses or hardy wildflowers would add appeal to our high desert landscape and keep us safer at the same time.
Why should we settle for less? The message of the season is that abundance enriches us all. We can work toward it.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.