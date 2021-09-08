Brugger: The abundance of late summer is inspiring

The international and national news aside, the beauty of the Magic Valley at this season of the year soothes the hardest of hearts. All growing things are at their zenith, and the harvest appears bountiful. Now is when we as humans are most likely to recognize our interconnection with all living things.

Now is the time to think creatively about what we need our collective lives to look like. Individual creativity and preference can be blended with common civic goals to create a sense of greater abundance to support the goodwill we all desire in public life. Inquiry into the subject of urban planning gives us ideas for consideration.

The physical characteristics of the spaces we occupy influence our emotions. Think of the effect of new paint or a walk along a tree-lined street. The overwhelming surge of donations to thrift stores after we all were forced to stay in our homes and deal with how cluttered they had become. Our public space has as much of an influence on our attitude as our private.

It takes a conscious effort to change my outlook as I notice a weed-choked vacant lot or a neglected property. There is a reason why endeavors like Paint Magic Valley or awards to recognize the most improved storefront are popular. The workers are empowered by making a difference, and the results lift the spirit of everyone who notices the improvement.