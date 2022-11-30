Brugger: Thankfulness in the Time of Uncertainty

My title may indicate that this time is unusual. Our uncertainty is out of the ordinary. Our uncertainty is worse than it has ever been during humanity’s existence on this planet. It may feel like that to you, but only the words surrounding the situation have changed. One of my newest thoughts is that it’s only ever about words.

The animals have disappeared; how will we eat? It’s getting colder, and there’s more snow. What do we do? The crops are dying because we have no rain. Where is the rain? This army has different weapons. Can we defend against them? My children are leaving the farm. Will they be safe in the city, across the ocean, in a mine? The whole world is at war. Will it ever stop? Everybody is angry, and I am angry because they are angry.

Harvest festivals have a long tradition. Abraham Lincoln established a National Day of Thanksgiving after a new world tradition of observations planned locally across the states. We celebrate when the crops have been good and when they have been bad. There can be snow or palm trees in the sun. We celebrate in a large group and by ourselves.

Why do we insist on a Thanksgiving? Because the list of things in our lives we are thankful for reminds us that hope produces good results. Without hope, our first setback would end our will to live. Without hope and thanksgiving, uncertainty might have killed us in the stone age.

I’d like to know what you are thankful for or celebrated in your heart or at the Thanksgiving table. Lacking the ability to gather that information, I will list things that come to mind as I prepare this dispatch from the war on uncertainty.

Of course, there is family. We have a large one. Some share our genes, and others share our hearts. And there are the friends whose light warms the spaces we move about. Throughout the year, we rejoice in their successes and comfort their pains. But there is more. When I look around, I find the action of others feeds my secure belief that change will bring more things to be thankful for.

My neighbor has a pair of trees in her front yard that displays an unforgettable shade of yellow after the other trees are bare. I count on enjoying them every November. Twin Falls continues to upgrade sidewalks and trails, making it a pleasure to walk through nature. Throughout the year, the Magic Valley is humming with the efforts of our residents to reach out to others who need help. The winter holiday season only doubles the efforts made throughout the year.

Our area boasts a group for practically every interest. For someone like me, who has more interests than time, the knowledge that others contribute reduces my regret when I can’t stretch time.

Every time I drive down Main Street, I see the creativity in our community. The surveyor and the kaleidoscope near City Hall and our multi-use community square remind me that the arts thrive here in southcentral Idaho. Small businesses attest to the vibrance of entrepreneurship.

I am not exaggerating when I say that I have been praying for a rejuvenation of local news coverage. The area’s population has exceeded the ability of word of mouth to keep us connected. Our neighbors are doing exciting things. Our elected officials are making decisions that impact our lives. We all need convenient access to information. Recently, the Times-News parent company hired an experienced and enthusiastic editor, adding to the small but capable staff. 2023 is the year it can happen.

I am thankful for the skill of our mental health professionals. Every day I see and hear about families who get the help they need to live happier and healthier lives. More holiday tables are peaceful.

I try to make sense of the uncertainties we all encounter during the year. However, on Thanksgiving, I hope you settled into the day’s spirit ushering in the holiday season. Gratefulness for today makes tomorrow’s uncertainty bearable.