I use Facebook every day. I’m not ashamed to admit it. I only wish that it had been available when I lived overseas or one of us was traveling for business. For me, it has become what letters never where—a way to keep in touch with cherished friendships and groups I feel close to. I also appreciate the “world/information at my fingertips” aspect of technology. However, it also disheartens me to see how easy it is for propaganda and disinformation to sweep across our minds. The Nazis, the Chinese who fought on the side of North Korea, our Cold war adversaries, especially the Russians, would have been astounded at how easily and inexpensively our minds can be influences or changed.
I am not alone in being dismayed. Most of the pioneers in Silicon Valley were sure they were advancing the technology to bring about world peace. I have been reading accounts from those early days and putting them together with my own experiences with computers. Starting out managing an AF data base by loading IBM punch cards into a mainframe for both input and query, I was astounded at the way data could be collected. When the ARPA (Advanced Research Projects Agency) net was introduced, I could only wonder at the possibilities for sharing data widely. Software developers pushed computer engineers to advance storage and speed to keep up with their imaginations.
The only downside to optimism in those days was the meme “Garbage in, Garbage out”. Incorrect data or query algorithms could foul results. Now, of course, we know that the technology to do great things has also increased the amount and speed of doing bad things.
The Valley and its outlying areas are racing to adopt a completely new mindset. They had been mostly concerned about how to repay past and raise new investment dollars for their companies. Now they are aware, even if it must overcome their optimistic ideology, that they must root out nefarious uses of their platforms.
Sadly, only government can regulate that. I would rather not pay the cost of regulation and the necessary expanse of governmental entities, but there is no other choice. It would be the same in an autocracy except that only the rulers would set the parameters of control. From the concern for the “free speech” in our constitution (which already has had limits placed on it) to the concern for a level competitive playing field for the industry, only statutory action can solve the dilemmas of misuse of technology.
One of the most difficult parts of the legislative process is that many of our elected representatives are computer illiterate. They must depend on experts who are more informed while part of the disinformation campaign(s) being waged is anti-science, anti-the educated elite, and anti-big government.
A recent article I read about coding classes in elementary schools theorized that computer code would become a new literacy requirement for high school graduation, joining the traditional measures as well as numeracy. I might also add the physics of communication.
I wonder what the founding fathers would have thought of the breadth of knowledge it now requires to be an informed citizen.
It is easy to accept the answers I would prefer, but I care too much about our national pride in being the “shining city on the hill” to ever forget the preferences of those I disagree with. Rather than take a stand that some people are too ill-informed to vote, I would prefer to make it easier for all of us to have accurate information about government processes. We need open debate about solutions to our public problems.
Technology is like everything else in our lives. It can be helpful or harmful; a positive or negative influence. Artificial intelligence can make work less dangerous or it can take away human effort and our need to create and accomplish. The internet can spread science, literature, data, art, and a sense of belonging widely. It can be a force for hate, an impetus for violence, a disruptor. I choose to fight for the positive even if it means thoughtful government regulation.
