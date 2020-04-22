Brugger: Tear Down and Rebuild or Remodel

There are two competing ideas about how to reposition our ship of state currently underlying most of the political debate in our country. There is a deep level of distrust energized by what has become an almost automatic response to action by any level of government, established institution, or “big” business. Some dislike being taken advantage of by power. For others, it is anger about restrictions placed on their personal choices. Others think that there are better ways to accomplish things or that someone is not doing the job. When money, (taxes or payment for services) is exchanged, there is more despair. The outcry is that Things. Must. Change. But, should they be demolished first and then redesigned from the ground up, or should they simply be remodeled?
Demolition takes the good with the bad. When you consider physical objects, the basic structure can be so unsound that it must be liquidated. The same can be said of institutions or businesses. Beginning with those who have proposed a second constitutional congress, I have noted many calls for disruption followed by dismantling. But, over the last two centuries of American history, the most prevalent cries have been toward remodeling cited as reform.
Those calling for a rewritten Constitution appear to be wanting to enshrine laws deemed unconstitutional or too open to interpretation. Other ideas, governmental policies, and attitudes which appear to originate in this group lean toward an autocratic approach to governance. Many people who put forth these ideas could be uninformed about why the Founding Fathers constructed the government structure they did.
History, at that point, favored absolute rule by one person at worst or by a small group at best. The government and the dogma of the church were the supreme authority. As they wrote the constitution, they were dedicated to destroying that approach to government. Since it was established, our government’s framework has demonstrated remarkable resilience as a way of establishing order in society. In addition to personal liberty, it has limited oppression and fostered economic wellbeing. Since this framework is solid, why destroy it?
We need reform. Our current distrust is often based on reality. Federally, both our congress and our executive branch are failing to accomplish their basic duties. Our judicial branch is being hampered by attempts to take away its impartiality. Congress must construct laws that are useful and needed. An example of failure to act? Immigration reform. There are others. The executive must administer the laws completely, fairly, and efficiently. I see three glaring problems.
The largest is a gigantic failure to audit both process and expenses. Are laws being administered fairly and expediently? Are funds being wasted? Are there enough people to do the job or are there too many? Congress must audit and legislate to end programs that are no longer needed. Currently, they are underfunding on a partisan basis rather than having open debate about ending a program. Audits that are rapidly responded to by agencies and Congress will restore widespread trust in government.
The President has too many tasks. As far as I am concerned, the vice-president should oversee some agencies at the discretion of the President. Like the Defense Department, the State Department should operate with semi-autonomy. The president sets priorities, signs treaties, orders troops into action, negotiates with Congress on legislation. For four years, our President represents the best of our impulses to our citizens and the world like a Monarch and guides our country like a CEO with the advice of his board of directors, the citizens of the United States.
The part of the government I would demolish and rebuild is our tax structure. At the Federal level, there should be a herculean effort to write new tax codes. Tax codes of all types should be clearly written. Income taxes should consider basic income needs plus the accumulation of savings and other investment capital but not favor unproductive wealth. The cost of the total of Federal, State, and Municipal taxes should start after modest basic needs are met.
Let us not let anger or despair depress us into inaction. Let us allow for change. Let us reform not tear down.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!