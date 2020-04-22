Brugger: Tear Down and Rebuild or Remodel

There are two competing ideas about how to reposition our ship of state currently underlying most of the political debate in our country. There is a deep level of distrust energized by what has become an almost automatic response to action by any level of government, established institution, or “big” business. Some dislike being taken advantage of by power. For others, it is anger about restrictions placed on their personal choices. Others think that there are better ways to accomplish things or that someone is not doing the job. When money, (taxes or payment for services) is exchanged, there is more despair. The outcry is that Things. Must. Change. But, should they be demolished first and then redesigned from the ground up, or should they simply be remodeled?