Over 58% of voters in Twin Falls want a new jail. A citizen’s task force studied the issue, planned conservative spending, and asked voters for permission to sell bonds to finance it. Despite a serious need, the vote failed because of the anti-tax movement prevalent in the 1970s. There was the Prop 13 (a measure passed in California) look alike caps on tax revenue voted in by the legislature as well as the accompanying stipulation that bond issue measures must pass by the super majority 66%. These are both last century ideas that have proved to be a hinderance to effective governments in states across the US.
I voted for Prop 13 when I lived in England with the Air Force but voted absentee in California. Being less experienced with public policy, I was persuaded by the thought of seniors losing their homes to advancing property taxes. In a few years, we moved back to the promised land and I became aware of the less obvious results of that measure. Community colleges were more expensive.
Libraries had restricted hours. The four-year colleges had fees and tuition hikes that were becoming barriers to entrance, and scholarships were more necessary and competitive. California went from a state where two years of college could be required for almost any job; to the same woeful education rates as other states.
I mention education because the two designers of Prop 13 were very angry at the anti-war and other protests taking place on campuses. In part, they punitively reduced education funding as a deterrent to such sympathies. Of course, other infrastructure needs suffered as well. Just before the decay of pipes and roads and transmission lines because of age, funding became a problem. The lack of public funds for even private-public partnerships not only had a fiscal impact, but it also curtailed foresight. Why plan when the answer will always be “there’s no money?’
The other negative effect of the movement which made a mantra of “lower taxes” has taken longer to become apparent.
The middle class is not only being squeezed by the lack of growth in wages. One of the most significant outcomes has been the increasing cost of important things that used to be paid for by tax dollars. Education and Health Care are probably the most significant ones.
Education is a common discussion, but the pressure on the cost of health care caused by the fact that government entities have sold health care to private for-profit companies has meant increased cost to satisfy the profit motive of investment. It is an axiom that prices are influenced by “what the market will bear” as much as supply and demand.
Not only tax subsidized hospital services, but ambulances and low-cost clinics are no longer paid for by state or local taxes. The Federal tax burden has been increased by programs that provide for the poor, but those have also added the cost of what many consider administrivia.
In areas settled before the founding of our country, the 50s and 60s began the use of property tax incentives to re-develop moldering neighborhoods and infrastructure. This did not appear necessary to our Western regions until the late 1900s. In fact, the recent explosions on the East Coast seem to be an example of the price of ignoring aging gas lines, water flow, and other buried infrastructure. Out of sight, out of mind has become dangerous.
More population equals more need for public services. More public services require more tax revenue.
Even as both things are true and cannot be changed, the other truth should be that more population should produce more tax revenue. That depends on the overall economy of a taxing entity. Therefore, it can also be said that spending less on education and infrastructure which would support more economic growth produces a vicious circle of low revenue, cuts in public service, and continued public dissatisfaction at the government their taxes are paying for. The caps on revenue place another burden on local spending.
A cautionary tale I think, about the danger of going for simple answers to complex problems and not revisiting decisions that prove to have negative results.
