Brugger: Tax Rates vs Investment in Public Benefit

What public benefit would you prefer to fund with those tax dollars? I point out the following. I want to see the third bridge over the snake river to allow heavy trucks to bypass Twin Falls. I want to implement the proposed rerouting of HWY 30 through our downtown streets. I would like to see upgrades to our parks and green spaces and our state Parks. How about more play structures and game courts? We need a significant recreation center in our city and a few smaller facilities positioned in neighborhoods. These indoor public spaces will expand public recreation year-round.

Consider our state government’s record of customer service. Sometimes the need is for more employees, but there is also the need for state government facilities in additional areas. Are our governments keeping up with our growth patterns in the state?

Increased tax revenue has been available at every government level for years because of increases in population and productivity. Using that revenue to provide better government without raising taxes is prudent. The lower tax revenue is now giving us reasons to complain that our governments do not deliver what we want. Giving receipts back has not allowed for any necessary expansion of services.