Brugger: Tax Rates vs Investment in Public Benefit

Yes, with the Legislature in session, it is time to pull out my soapbox for my annual discussion about taxes.
No politician would ever run on a platform that proposes to raise everyone’s taxes. The closest we currently come to it is “tax the rich.” The Republican party has decided that a mantra of “lower taxes” will gain them the most votes. There are evidently enough people who sympathize with the rich in Idaho that the Republican mantra works.
I would again like to point out that an effective and efficient government does not operate on simple slogans. Government must provide its portion of the benefits of modern life. Streets and water, waste removal, and public parks are furnished to and expected by every incorporated area citizen. While people in the West may prefer living with a lower population density, it is not easy. We must pay for shared benefits.
I have only seen substantial tax reductions when tax brackets changed during my sixty tax-paying years. Those who must submit quarterly estimated withholding or have an unexpected increase have better first-hand experience with tax shock. For most families, average savings of tax reductions are minimal. The most important question is, “what would you prefer to do with an extra amount of income?” I am leaving out people who currently must search for the necessities of life on purpose. They have no choices. They also pay fewer taxes.
What public benefit would you prefer to fund with those tax dollars? I point out the following. I want to see the third bridge over the snake river to allow heavy trucks to bypass Twin Falls. I want to implement the proposed rerouting of HWY 30 through our downtown streets. I would like to see upgrades to our parks and green spaces and our state Parks. How about more play structures and game courts? We need a significant recreation center in our city and a few smaller facilities positioned in neighborhoods. These indoor public spaces will expand public recreation year-round.
Consider our state government’s record of customer service. Sometimes the need is for more employees, but there is also the need for state government facilities in additional areas. Are our governments keeping up with our growth patterns in the state?
Increased tax revenue has been available at every government level for years because of increases in population and productivity. Using that revenue to provide better government without raising taxes is prudent. The lower tax revenue is now giving us reasons to complain that our governments do not deliver what we want. Giving receipts back has not allowed for any necessary expansion of services.
Federal grants often require matching funds from the states. We need to build reserve funds that can take advantage of those opportunities without going through an appropriation process for every case. The same strategy applies at the city and county level. This money is useful for items like wastewater upgrades and transportation projects that are time sensitive.
Spending corruption and revenue allocation for social services delivery are legitimate areas of concern. Both are a matter of poor management, planning, and oversite (auditing). No taxpayer wants to see their money wasted. Using the possibility of government waste to deny funding government services is a pick-pocket tactic—look over here while I take something from you.
Every concerned voter’s approach should determine the cost of any proposal, decide if it will produce the desired benefit, and explore options. Every public official can furnish the facts and listen to the suggestions. Too much and too little are not sufficient cost measurements. Neither passion nor apathy alone should determine the outcome. The government must be practical as well as aspirational. We can insist that our officials advance our interest in an effective as well as an efficient government.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.