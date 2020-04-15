Brugger: Subsisting on ramen vs. a balanced diet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Idaho Statesman featured an article about Mike Moyle’s refusal to allow local government to increase taxes. It quoted him as saying “I’ve eaten a lot of ramen in my life — so when people (government bureaucrats) tell me they can’t make do with what they got last year I have no sympathy. None. None.” I believe him. Although he has been in the legislature seven years longer than I have lived in Idaho, I have known similar lawmakers since the 1980 Reagan election. He believes his path to reelection involves cutting taxes.

I don’t know much about how supportive he is of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, but some of its ideology fits in with his view of taxation. If government is underfunded, it is less able to interfere by law and regulation with whatever individuals think is in their best interest. Underfunded schools can only teach the basics. Math, English, history and science are the core, but, of course history and science are often open to debate on appropriate curriculum. Underfunded schools do not produce students who think independently and challenge the status quo.