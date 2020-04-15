Brugger: Subsisting on ramen vs. a balanced diet

The Idaho Statesman featured an article about Mike Moyle’s refusal to allow local government to increase taxes. It quoted him as saying “I’ve eaten a lot of ramen in my life — so when people (government bureaucrats) tell me they can’t make do with what they got last year I have no sympathy. None. None.” I believe him. Although he has been in the legislature seven years longer than I have lived in Idaho, I have known similar lawmakers since the 1980 Reagan election. He believes his path to reelection involves cutting taxes.
I don’t know much about how supportive he is of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, but some of its ideology fits in with his view of taxation. If government is underfunded, it is less able to interfere by law and regulation with whatever individuals think is in their best interest. Underfunded schools can only teach the basics. Math, English, history and science are the core, but, of course history and science are often open to debate on appropriate curriculum. Underfunded schools do not produce students who think independently and challenge the status quo.
The quote about having to resort to a subsistence diet seems a bit odd to me, since he grew up on and is still resides on a farm, sometimes referred to as a ranch in the press. My husband, who grew up on a small Nebraska farm, lacked many material possessions. He never wondered about the sufficiency of food. To me, the quote is being used to satisfy the outlook of individuals who, at best, must carefully budget and, at worst, often are underwater trying to pay for their basic needs.
In addition to careful management of spending by government, he uses the handy, but woefully outdated “tax and spend” meme to apply to Democrats. I used it myself back in the day before I moved to Idaho and aligned with the state’s Democratic party. Part of the thinking behind that meme was significant municipal and less, but not least, state and federal fiscal corruption during a time when Democrats were in office. Contracts were given for political favors as well as overblown budgets for even needed government activities. Now that there is widespread Republican control in the country as well as in Idaho, I’d say the R’s have caught up with the D’s. I admit, however, that in Idaho the main problem is that money follows political support rather than bloated budgets.
The erosion of our trust in government as a society is a complicated subject for further comment. As easy as it is to propose notions of limiting the scope of government, it will not happen. If you refer to last week’s column, you will note the discussion of using the “hammer” of government to regulate society. As much as the Freedom Foundation rallies people with a cry of individual freedom, they strongly favor governance in many areas. Recorded history has labeled periods of weak government as chaos.
That being true, government must be funded. In the case of property taxes, I believe property owners should fund the considerable infrastructure that gives property its value. I also firmly believe that the income constrained should bear only a small burden of taxation on income and assets that provide the essentials for life and little else. Tax structure should match a tax policy that provides adequate revenue for effective and efficient government along with limited taxation for the income restrained.
Neither individuals nor government should subsist on ramen. A balanced diet is needed to allow both to function healthily. Given Idaho’s low median income, it appears to numerous voters that more taxes would be taken out of their restrained budgets. That does not have to be the case when tax policy is equitable, and spending is careful. It is not necessary to pander to people’s fears in order to get votes. Votes can and should be given to legislators who will propose a tax structure which gives people a balanced diet at the same time it gives government the revenue to adequately provide the services taxpayers want and deserve.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!