Brugger: Student loans: A good idea run amok

Should we forgive student loan debt? Probably. Is it fair to people who have already paid back the money they borrowed? Maybe. Should the program be revamped and returned to its origins? Absolutely.

You’ve no doubt learned about the little shiny ball the Russians launched into space on October 4, 1957. It sent signals to earth for three weeks and plunged out of orbit in two months. Sputnik scared the United States into action. We wanted every person who was capable or could become capable of working with science, math, and engineering to contribute to our effort to beat the Russians in the space and defense race.

I remember that day, a month after I started my sophomore year in high school when our world changed. By my senior year, I was in the first group of students taking advanced placement chemistry and urged to consider engineering as a career.

The Federal Government only took a year (September 1958) to appropriate money for secondary schools, colleges, and universities to prepare to teach what is now STEM material. It also offered subsidized government loans to anyone pursuing a science, engineering, math, or education degree. What we know as technology was the result of the push in these four areas.

The beginning effort was and still is strategically vital to the security and competitiveness of the United States. However, it soon fell prey to expansion. The Federal government was soon subsidizing every student in any degree program. Students and academics in other disciplines thought, what about the humanities, including the social sciences? Pre-med was covered, but surely the world needs more lawyers.

States took notice when the drive to lower taxes began and reduced their spending on state institutions. For-profit colleges took notice, got the entire tuition for their offered programs up front, then did nothing to encourage graduation. Then, the finance industry took notice and pushed through legislation allowing them to loan money to students and their parents with interest accruing from the start of the loan and stipulating that bankruptcy was not an option for these debts.

States are still counting on federal loans to subsidize higher tuition rates. The most egregious lending has stopped, but the Federal Government still supports less important degrees to national security. What used to be considered a state’s investment in its future and worth providing to students at a lower cost is now a contentious budget item in almost every state.

The idea of debt forgiveness is a moral choice at its core. People who do not exercise forgiveness as part of their life will never agree with the concept unless they benefit—the limits placed on the program address various problems. The first is the for-profit colleges that essentially took the money and ran. These colleges targeted the educationally insecure. Their degrees were almost worthless, and the schools made little attempt to retain the student at the school. Students who thought they could not be accepted at a state school often fell prey to marketing, which said that acceptance was guaranteed.

Another problem that needs to be addressed is debt loads preventing the acquiring of permanent assets such as savings and homes. It is hard to predict what effect this decrease in debt held by individuals will have. It will only decrease the accounts receivable at the federal level, but inflationary revenues mitigate that. Since most of the loans targeted are paid at minimal rates or are in default, the households won’t be spending fistfuls of cash anytime soon. However, less debt will enhance their feelings of economic security.

Individuals who have paid their loans could feel grateful that they could do it by whatever means. They might also be the ones who decide to work to redesign student loans to pay for high-demand occupations that are strategically part of our national security.

Like all government programs, student loans should effectively meet public needs and cost as little as possible.