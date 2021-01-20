Brugger: Socialism is in The Eye of the Beholder

The (legislative) race is on! First out of the box and down the track? Limit a Governor’s power to define rules in an emergency. The vocal minority of Idaho’s citizens, believing that stringent regulations, mandates, suggestions, or even encouragement violate their right to an unrestrained liberty, are mandating limits on (state) constitutional powers. Last week, I mentioned the Republican agenda concerning property tax as a legislative overreach. These collections of initiatives serve to control political power within a governing camp, excluding any other camps. Not only that, they want to limit the ability of citizens to petition for laws of their design.
There may also be legislative attempts to criminalize a medical procedure, abortion, or administrative procedures meant to encourage a diversity of background and thought in influential positions. These could be considered assaults on individual liberty.
Why yes, I have a lot of "thinks" about the current constitutional crisis. I am digesting the news and waiting for later this month to comment because the relevant response is multi-faceted. This week? Idaho.
I will agree that, in the latter case, the courts have spent decades determining the divide between freedom of assembly and exclusion based on a misplaced judgment of inherent worth. Currently, time and attention to the detail of attaining adequate diversity have led legal proceedings into the area of mediation of differences and away from tort claims.
There is also a general tendency for many Republicans to want statutory law to conform to their religious beliefs. Their viewpoint is that if political power allows for it, laws can agree with their theology. Their cry, taken from the constitution, “freedom of religion”, does not include other theologies. It also abandons the Supreme Court’s more recent interpretations expanding the phrase to encompass freedom from religion.
Our recent national election featured placing the negative brand “Socialism” on every liberal-leaning policy proposal. The brand conjured up horrible images of populations living in poverty under brutal dictatorships. It resonated with our citizens who had immigrated from any country that had an autocratic form of government. Americans, remembering fellow citizens enamored with the now-discredited economic ideas of socialism, did not support forced economic re-distribution of wealth.
The brand and its association with government control convinced the part of the electorate who voted for Republicans. Democratic voters did not see that their policies promoted government control. They thought of them as popular and practical suggestions designed to help people by making the playing field less challenging for everyone.
All politics concerns power. Whenever two or more people are gathered, you can have a power struggle. Three or more people produce a political power struggle because it involves a potential for sides in a discussion; who can prevail with the force of numbers. Therefore, I am fond of saying, “life is political.”
Opinion: In 2021, I renew my commitment to giving this column my best effort and to talk most often about practical politics.
When Republicans brand every policy proposal from liberal thinkers as being Socialist, they are insincere. When Marx wrote about his new economic system, industrialists were vying for wealth and status with the aristocracy. He proposed that workers should share the reward of their work and, by extension, should rule. Autocrats of various types have used Marxist rhetoric to gain power but not to share it.
Democracy, by design, shares political power. Capitalism in a democracy brings not equality but equity to the economic system. We do not need socialism in the United States if our citizens participate in vigorous political debate resulting in collaborative governance.
Currently, it is fair to say that our citizens have become negligent in tending to their government. There is a tendency to treat the government as a parent and each other as squabbling siblings. We too often want “mommy” to “make them....” That could be called socialist thinking. I prefer to think of it as Peter Pan’s idea of never growing up. We fail to assume adult responsibility. Instead, we ask the government to resolve problems that we can solve by negotiating with each other and our interest groups without specific laws in place.
Socialism as a way of governing only leads to control by a few. When we try to find a single leader who will take care of our interests, we are doomed to failure. Leaders get us moving by defining the path. Laws define limits and promote certainty. Citizens must actively investigate the many choices about suitable destinations. A good government can help, but we must also help the government serve a (united) nation.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.