Brugger: Socialism is in The Eye of the Beholder

The (legislative) race is on! First out of the box and down the track? Limit a Governor’s power to define rules in an emergency. The vocal minority of Idaho’s citizens, believing that stringent regulations, mandates, suggestions, or even encouragement violate their right to an unrestrained liberty, are mandating limits on (state) constitutional powers. Last week, I mentioned the Republican agenda concerning property tax as a legislative overreach. These collections of initiatives serve to control political power within a governing camp, excluding any other camps. Not only that, they want to limit the ability of citizens to petition for laws of their design.

There may also be legislative attempts to criminalize a medical procedure, abortion, or administrative procedures meant to encourage a diversity of background and thought in influential positions. These could be considered assaults on individual liberty.

Brugger: The Idaho Legislature Overreaches on Property Tax regulation Why yes, I have a lot of "thinks" about the current constitutional crisis. I am digesting the news and waiting for later this month to comment because the relevant response is multi-faceted. This week? Idaho.

I will agree that, in the latter case, the courts have spent decades determining the divide between freedom of assembly and exclusion based on a misplaced judgment of inherent worth. Currently, time and attention to the detail of attaining adequate diversity have led legal proceedings into the area of mediation of differences and away from tort claims.