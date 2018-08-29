Once upon a time, I laundered…a house. One of my father’s clients, a bank, wanted to control the zoning and the general upkeep of the neighborhood surrounding it. After 45 years, they demolished parts of the neighborhood and built more commercial properties. They did not want the sellers to know that anyone but a family was interested in the property, so my husband and I became the enthusiastic buyers plus the practical sellers on the same day.
I am using this as an example of long-term planning for growth. This was Denver in the ‘50s, when the city was about to celebrate the centennial of statehood. Twin Falls celebrated its centennial a decade ago. The point is, our city and other western cities are getting older and they are expanding in size. Before, population grew and land seemed to be unlimited, building stretched out from cities into new land.
As the Times-News has highlighted in a series of feature stories, growth is more of a problem than it was even a few decades ago. In the Magic Valley, we are at risk of consuming one of our greatest resources, agricultural and recreational land. However, in order to prosper economically, we need talented people and places for them to reside. Our businesses need consumers for their products. We need to continue our established economic plans of becoming a food production hub. Roads, sewers, and utilities must be updated or extended. We want to continue or improve the beauty of our surroundings. To me, one of the best ways to handle many of our problems concerning growth is through redevelopment.
Denver is landlocked. It is a city and a county, and it cannot expand. The only way to earn enough revenue to pay for city services is to keep the property and sales tax rates at the needed level. In some ways, the Magic Valley is no different. Every time an incorporated area annexes a rural area, a potential farm or ranch dies. A traditional way to gather more tax revenue is to expand in size. Redevelopment does something else. It expands in taxable value. It may require updated utilities, but fewer new ones.
The proven formula for redevelopment is remodel plus rebuild with higher density and more common recreational areas (green spaces). If done with compassion for those who need affordable housing and a place to incubate new businesses, it is a winnable strategy for large and smaller populated areas. Many people find maintaining a yard expensive and time consuming. Having a home with easy access to a park for the kids, dogs, and landscape someone else maintains is preferable. Most city blocks could be rebuilt to house the same or even more people with a large green/garden space and efficient trash collection as a bonus.
Idaho has a major roadblock to planned growth with planned communities that is not related to any natural reluctance to change. It is our legislature and its top down control of property and sales tax policy. Redevelopment is most often enabled with property tax incentives. Local option sales taxes allow hub cities such as Twin Falls and Jerome to recoup some of the expense of commuters into the area for employment and commerce. There is such an overwhelming aversion to any tax measure which doesn’t decrease revenue to government that our legislature fails to respond to those Idahoans who are perfectly willing to adjust their taxes to meet those needs they can see.
As you consider your vote for the legislature this year, I urge you to ask tough questions on allowing local government more independence in their taxing and planning strategies.
