Brugger: Should the State Define Morality or Statutory Law?

“It’s our job to define morality in this state,” declared Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, in early February. The debate was about taxes for same-sex couples. If she represents the dogma of a religion, she could be correct. However, in a legislature, she is misinterpreting the constitutional role of the body.

Webster’s defines morality as the principles defining the distinction between right and wrong or good and bad behavior. Ethics are moral principles that define a person’s activity or the conducting of an activity. Dogma is the principles laid down by an authority as incontrovertibly true. Our founders only used the language of dogma, attributed to our Creator, in the Declaration of Independence. “We are endowed by our Creator with life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” By tradition and popular preference, we consider that God is the nation’s guide in seeking to forge a peaceful society. Some, using Christian theology as dogma, evoke the name of Jesus as the same thing as God. Others use different terms for the Creator, but God is generally accepted.

I crafted the former paragraph with care. It is important to remember that our constitution is not dogma; it is civil law. The religions taught by the many religious institutions influence the content of our laws. Each person has the freedom to consider their religion’s beliefs superior to public morality and ethics unless our laws forbid it. Morality and ethics are human rationality applied to rulemaking.

Dogma and civil law often collide with an individual’s preferences for their life. Other ways of doing things are tempting and giving in to that temptation produces guilt. Civil laws, through due process, determine punishment for that guilt. When noticed by the authority proclaiming the dogma, disobedience results in censure and even separation from the group.

Prohibition was an attempt to remove temptation from those who misused alcohol. A society or nation living by religious law attempts to banish any attractive alternatives from the group. Removing displays of the naked body in various ways is thought to remove the temptations associated with lust. The literature of Science Fiction often depicts societies ruled by moral dogma, and the story’s tension revolves around the attempt to impose dogma or rebel against it. Utopia, it seems, is impossible to achieve.

Idaho has a significant minority of citizens who sincerely believe that the bible is the basis of the law or that it should be. English common law formed the base of our judicial system. A secular institution writes the laws, administers the laws, and judges the application of the laws. Interested citizens debate and vote on the substance of enacted law.

Our state and federal constitutions protect the right of individuals to live within their religious beliefs, with few exceptions. We are allowed our beliefs, preferences, and traditions if we do not injure others. When there is conflict, the law steps in, hopefully without bias.

I do not want to diminish the thought that every individual is more content believing in a higher power. Knowing that I am not God prevents me from all sorts of problems. Knowing that God loves me as much as anyone else on this planet prevents me from assuming unwarranted privilege. It is essential for our civil law to consider loving God and our neighbor. I accept that as dogma.

I believe that I understand why Heather Blanchard spoke as she did. Tax policy often promotes social goals. The promotion of families with children and stable relationships is one reason for tax policy to give an advantage to marriage. If you think same-sex marriage is wrong, you wouldn’t want the couple to have the gift. Federal law now disagrees. Individuals may have different beliefs, but civil law rules.

Living in a representative democracy requires us to respect each other’s religious beliefs and obey our civil laws. It requires the majority of people to make the laws. Unlike an autocratic government, we also protect the rights of the minority.

The religious war must stop. The cultural war must stop. We can have differences, and we may not decide to cede to the other side. In any debate about what everybody must do, we must ask ourselves what harms us if our neighbor’s beliefs differ from ours. Correcting some harm in a fair way should be the only basis for law.

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

