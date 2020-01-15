If we read the Constitution of the State of Idaho, it is easy to form one theory about the reason Idaho has fallen behind in measures of academic achievement; all we must do is have schools and fund them. Article nine, education and public lands, is the first of three that refer to why we have schools and what goes on there. It states: “Section 1. Legislature to Establish System of Free Schools. The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.” Please note a few things. After the title, there is no mention of education. The schools must be free, general and uniform. The other two referenced sections refer to compulsory attendance and not teaching religion. Eight of the sections refer to funding through public lands and state administration. Other governing documents talk about curriculum content of course and, in fact, will be talked about at length during the session.
Even the opening clause of the first section has a problem. While it correctly refers to the stability of a republican form of government depending on intelligent individuals, it uses the term intelligent in the archaic sense of general information or, news. Intelligence now refers to the ability to gain knowledge and has been used as the reason why students fail at school. It’s easy to dismiss failure at school as a lack if the ability to learn.
When we re-read the section while knowing the past meaning which must be applied to the current day, a different mandate may appear. To educate means to give intellectual, moral and social instruction to someone. An education is an enlightening experience. In fact, our republic demands that our citizens receive an education, not merely complete school.
You have free articles remaining.
Governor Little has made a priority of strengthening the success of students completing third grade. He is to be applauded as well as supported. Neuroscience has begun to unlock the brain processes which build learning into us. Research to date solidly concludes that during the period of our life from birth through third grade we are preparing to be educated. Our brain is building the tools to read and to manipulate numbers. We learn to make associations. We learn that our eyes and ears do not always tell us everything we need to know. Perhaps, more importantly, our brain makes assumptions about how well we fit into a learning environment. If our natural instincts to explore and learn do not successfully produce the tools we need to become educated, we stop trying.
Fortunately, there is an astounding amount of knowledge about how to help our kids to acquire the skills they need for education. There are a lot of new to me words which explain the methods to be used, but that only means I must educate myself more in order to use them. It’s a problem all teachers have. It’s not easy or inexpensive to gain the necessary knowledge. Entire approaches to the school day, the classroom environment, and sequences of information are evolving as new research suggests changes. For instance, long-term studies of educational outcomes are indicating that classrooms that teach in both Spanish and English produce students who are proficient in both languages more reliably than using only one language!
As our Constitution says, in order to maintain our greatness, we must be educated. As eight out of 11 sections indicate, it must be paid for. Unfortunately, education’s importance has a lot of competition for funding. Economists point out that education reduces other expenses (like prisons and welfare) in the long term, but they all have necessary costs today. I urge our legislators on the Revenue and Tax committee to honestly look at the sufficiency of revenue instead of just the burden of taxes. Not everyone, but certainly many, people in this state can afford to pay for effective initiatives and budgets in order to see Idaho prosper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.