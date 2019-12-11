Steve Hartgen is at it again. A few weeks ago, he penned an op-ed about how education is well funded now, and Idaho can’t afford to expand funding for it from a tight budget. This past Sunday, he took a swipe at the notion of local option taxes. It’s not a surprise that he opposes them. In this case, he spoke about “no taxation without representation” for sales tax levied on visitors or non-residents who use city resources. He also cast any increase in property taxes into the pot which the legislature has cooked up to limit taxes in order to “keep government small” and limit government regulation.
His rational, I believe, stems from what has been called the Austrian economic theory popularized during the Reagan administration as “trickle down” economics. He is engaging in 20th century thinking as we enter the 3rd decade of the 21st century. Legislators need to find more recent economic theory to work with.
Economics as a science is still a good deal of theory with few axioms. It is as influenced by culture as any of the social sciences; in fact, it has a developing branch called behavioral economics. The problem I see with the anti-tax movement is that its usefulness has, for the moment, passed. Its popularity emerged as a reform from the Keynesian theories which were used to lessen the effect of the Great depression and for two decades after. It emphasized the use of government spending, financed by taxes, to grow the economy; its time too has passed. Rather than thinking of one theory as good and the other as evil, isn’t it better to think about what seems most practical now for the greatest good for the greatest number of people?
For instance, one way to make drugs less expensive is to develop them to production through government research. The production can then be auctioned off to private investors. The investors would not have to expense the cost of trial and error. On the other hand, there may be accounting practices and taxing strategies that would absorb the costs of research without a direct link to tax dollars. In last week’s column, I mentioned the problems in the tech sector and the need for legislative action that will surely add to the size of government.
One axiom which has emerged over the last century is that only investment grows economies. From the examples of the power of micro loans to the large investments into R&D made by private companies, capital produces progress. Individuals and business enterprises must have enough money left over after the costs of merely existing in order to grow their net worth.
Many government entities use tax exclusion or deferment to encourage businesses to locate in communities with the idea that the people employed will grow the tax base and cover the taxes which have been forgone. The problem comes when the infrastructure or addition services required by the business and its employees exceeds the tax revenue. The same thing can happen to family budgets when an asset costs more to maintain or use than was planned for.
It is true that everyone can spend any extra income. It’s true of businesses, individuals and governments. It also is true that when it appears that a government, individual or business has money to spend, someone will try to find a way to get it spent. The trick is to find the balance between useful spending and waste. It is not easy to determine the difference in our own lives or while we review the spending of an individual, business or government. Was that Christmas party a necessary expense?
Perhaps the biggest problem we have in our communities is that we have been lazy and resorted to either/or thinking. When it comes to solving problems and getting along with each other, we need to become skilled at both/and thinking. Sometimes the answer may be none of the above. We need a fresh approach. We don’t need what is no longer working.
The most recent economic theory to work with is the Trump plan and the results of the tax bill. Lowest unemployment in 50 years, increased wages starting from the bottom and an unprecedented economic boom. This plan was unanimously opposed by Krugman and the Democratic party with forecasts of doom. Tariffs became a sure collapse by these doomsayers. Instead of working with the other party, the Democrats still promote a recession and examples of the few left behind. With facts and proof, they continue to promote big government and welfare as a future. The writer tries to trod no-man’s land between party policies – good luck in this partisan climate. A good start of working together would be the admission that the Dems economic theory’s are wrong.
