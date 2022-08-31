Brugger: Refund or giveaway, it has drawbacks

The Governor has intruded on the Legislature’s Labor Day plans by calling for a special session to distribute the windfall sales tax revenue. The bill has three proposals, signed by 25 senators and 37 representatives. It will pass over any objections from the ten senators and 33 representatives who have not co-sponsored.

Because at least part of the surplus (to the 2023 fiscal year) tax revenue comes from inflated prices, refunding at least part of it to individuals threatened by higher prices because of lower income is a good thing. However, for individuals like us, who have a good share of income left over after the basics, it is unnecessary to ease our situation.

The bill would give a $600 refund to joint filers whose taxable income was $100,000 or less. Higher earners would receive ten percent of taxable income. Remember, Idaho uses the taxable income from your Federal return as your Idaho taxable income. That means the household could have significant income reduced by allowable federal deductions.

My point is that households that spend a larger share of their income on food, rent, transportation, and medicine are more likely to be strained by inflation and sales tax increases. Households with incomes that can buy fixed assets like homes or investments pay less overall tax.

The second provision of the bill initiates a flat tax. FY 2024 will have $162.2M less revenue from income taxes. The idea of a flat tax has the advantage of (maybe) a more straightforward return to submit. It also says that everyone pays the same amount after the first $5,000 of income for joint filers. Added to the current $25,000 standard federal deduction, a family does not pay taxes on the first $30,000 income. Of course, I know the latest Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed

(ALICE) figure is an income of $57,000 for a family of four. With that, Idaho and the Federal government are still taxing $27,000 more than those necessary income amounts. Twin Falls had 42 percent of families below ALICE incomes, including 12 percent at the Federal poverty level in 2018. A flat tax is less fair for those without enough income to adequately meet basic needs.

Education needs a lot more money, and $410M with a mandated growth factor of three percent is admirable. However, in an economic downturn, sales tax revenue decreases quickly. Using sales tax revenue for funding is less stable than income or property taxes.

This bill will pass, and our legislators will be pressing the flesh on the campaign trail for Labor Day. However, there is still more of a surplus projected for the start of the legislative session. How should it be spent?

My priority would be paying off education bonding, then municipal bonding. Both would bring immediate property tax relief. Next would be an investment in transportation infrastructure. Highway construction annoys drivers, but the expenditures expand the economy effectively.

School districts with buildings that need extensive rehabilitation need to ask their taxpayers how to address those needs. There is no standard answer to the question. Some may want to reconsider unifying school districts; others may want to build schools in different areas and abandon existing structures. Suppose the state uses the windfall to allow municipalities to have a clean slate of bond obligations. In that case, residents can decide on capital improvements without having to continue paying for past needs.

I also believe that the state should consider not taxing fresh food. I define them as dairy, fruit, vegetables, and meat apart from ingredients canned, frozen, or prepared past the raw state. These items are not ones that tourists are likely to buy in quantity. Sellers at Farmer’s markets would face less reporting, and buyers have an incentive to purchase and prepare healthier food.

Idaho’s fiscal responsibility is admirable. The illusion that any community, state, or nation can exist without taxes is nonsense. The trick is to pay for value but not excess.