Brugger: R. E. S. P. E. C. T. should be an anthem

This column is a response to comments left on my column on the Times-News website last week. I was as troubled by them as I was by watching our president’s performance in the first debate. My reason is simple. I have an angry physical reaction whenever I notice anyone seriously saying negative things about another person or group of people. There are actions, behaviors, preferences, beliefs, or even ways of public dress which are open to judgment. NO ONE ON EARTH should ever be considered deplorable.
I was incapable of making this statement as a young teenager. Even until my late twenties, I was well on my way to becoming a person I now dislike because I was so focused on becoming, to use a popular teenage phrase, part of the in-crowd. That long story is part of the book I am preparing, but the journey to now has been painful to me and to those who have known me.
The quote from my critic which most upset me is “I am a proud and loud Trump supporter, because of that I have been called ignorant, a racist, a homophobe, stupid, greedy, oh and let’s not forget a deplorable. Not by our president, but by the left and your girl, Hillary.” I understand that because loved ones who support Trump express the same belief. Trump’s support as early as the 2016 Republican primaries came from people who had been hurt by similar comments.
A former editor of the Times-News requested a partisan column when I was the Democratic chair, but in the years since, my purpose in writing has changed. I am now attempting to focus on non-partisan, anti-tribal, practical, forward-thinking discussion of current public affairs. Since the 2016 election, most of my columns have not been written with any intention to favor any political party. When I am intentionally partisan, I clearly admit it.
After the 2000 election, when I voted for Bush, I increasingly noticed a tendency toward skepticism and distrust of elected officials and bureaucrats. Cynicism and political satire were usual, but the amount of serious distrust was not. Political commentary has always had partisan leanings, but in the last twenty years, the rise of the entertaining commentator has created fans. The celebrity commentator has gathered followers. Supporters of the various celebrity commentators become true believers of viewpoints which often emphasize the personal attacks against members of the group and their accepted beliefs. Those attacks would get less notice without the attention given by commentators. Traditional news mentions criticism of proposals, actions or even persons without further commentary.
Eleanor Roosevelt, who endured personal attacks from her mother-in-law as well as untold other people, famously said, “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” I believe in the truth of that statement. However, I also try to keep in mind Pogo’s famous quote “We have met the enemy and he is us.” The American Ideal was expressed in the Declaration of Independence. “All men are created equal.” Our Constitution promises equal justice under our laws. As patriotic citizens of the United States, it is our duty to live up to our ideals every day. We must examine our actions and our words constantly.
There is no room for hurting others because you have been hurt. We gathered as a people in this country to work toward a more perfect union. Disagreement is unavoidable but being disagreeable is simply unpatriotic. None of us is perfect. Regrettable actions occur. Unkind words are spoken. They must be remedied. Expressions of regret with apology should be accepted when change is evident.
Best practices in parenting, marriage, leadership, management and negotiation show that problems are not solved through personal attack. Disrespectful speech creates more problems. You and I can change ourselves. We can also influence others by word and action. As citizens, we should hold our public servants, including our elected officials, accountable. The United States was founded on the ideal of equality of mankind and equity of justice. In debate, the fancy word for personal attack is ad hominem. It is an untruth, a fallacy. In a schoolyard, it is called bullying. We cannot support it. Anywhere.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!