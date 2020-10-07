Brugger: R. E. S. P. E. C. T. should be an anthem

This column is a response to comments left on my column on the Times-News website last week. I was as troubled by them as I was by watching our president’s performance in the first debate. My reason is simple. I have an angry physical reaction whenever I notice anyone seriously saying negative things about another person or group of people. There are actions, behaviors, preferences, beliefs, or even ways of public dress which are open to judgment. NO ONE ON EARTH should ever be considered deplorable.

I was incapable of making this statement as a young teenager. Even until my late twenties, I was well on my way to becoming a person I now dislike because I was so focused on becoming, to use a popular teenage phrase, part of the in-crowd. That long story is part of the book I am preparing, but the journey to now has been painful to me and to those who have known me.

The quote from my critic which most upset me is “I am a proud and loud Trump supporter, because of that I have been called ignorant, a racist, a homophobe, stupid, greedy, oh and let’s not forget a deplorable. Not by our president, but by the left and your girl, Hillary.” I understand that because loved ones who support Trump express the same belief. Trump’s support as early as the 2016 Republican primaries came from people who had been hurt by similar comments.