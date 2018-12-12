Part of the celebrating this year concerns the travels of a young couple who are about to have a baby and how they have a difficult time finding a place to “lay His sweet head”. And consider this: Our home-grown charity, “Sleep in Heavenly Peace”, has been honored with a $10,000 prize and world-wide attention for providing beds for kids who are not sleeping in one at night.
The term affordable housing means many things to different people. Some have no need for home ownership. They are vagabonds at heart, don’t want the long-term maintenance responsibilities, or cannot put together the savings to begin to invest in a home. They need safe and secure rentals. Others enjoy being able to make a home their own. They want the sense of place that owning a home means. They want a safe and secure home they can invest in. Whether it was somewhere that protected from the harsher aspects of nature or was also a refuge from the assault of their fellow man, even our earliest ancestors looked to put a roof over their head.
Some years ago, a couple I knew found a cute 4 room “affordable” house as their first nest. It was in a moldering neighborhood, but there were trees and bushes, a few flowers, and some of the quaint cabinetry often found in older houses. It seemed ideal until winter; when it became apparent that the landlord had installed an interior door for their front door. It was replaced by friends and a purchase from Habitat for Humanity’s Re-Store. However, as the winter wore on, the extensive mold the landlord had covered up with fresh paint appeared. Realizing that there was a cause for their frequent illnesses, they moved.
In my mind it is a crime for a landlord to make money off such sub-standard housing. We hear about its prevalence in the major urban areas where corruption and staffing problems within the agencies charged with code enforcement lead to scandal, but the Magic Valley is small enough to effectively stop it. I am also aware that there is more than one reason why a rental property or even a home that is owned by the person occupying it becomes sub-standard and, often, a plague on other homes in a neighborhood. The most benign is probably that owners and landlords age and can no longer perform the maintenance themselves and do not have financial resources to hire the work out. The most malevolent, on the other hand, is an unwillingness to sacrifice profit in the name of maintenance.
I feel quite positive about private investors who buy up older homes and do the work to make them safe and secure. It’s particularly civic minded when they spruce up the landscaping with something that is low maintenance but attractive. Whether the remodeled home is then rented or added to the affordable sales inventory, the neighborhood is updated, and the city becomes more appealing. The downside of this activity is sometimes called gentrification. That term often denotes that people who live on lower income have fewer places to find for housing that offers basic safety and security.
It is in this space that government regulation and taxation plans can be of enormous help. By offering tax incentives and or offsets tied to specific building requirements and safety codes, local government can encourage builders, developers, individual or institutional investors to provide more housing that is affordable for modest incomes and a range of ages. In outcome, these plans are no different than the effort and cost necessary to bring a large employer to town. Jobs are generated as is spending on all things in the home improvement industry. Tax revenue is enhanced, if not because of the worth of each housing unit, then by increasing the density of housing units per city lot(s).
Our Idaho legislature is being asked by progressive thinkers to allow local governments to be more creative in levying taxes. Our municipalities should spend time in planning ways to improve the cityscape while at the same time giving residents of all income ranges a safe and secure place to lay their head. ‘Tis the season, after all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.