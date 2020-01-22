I did a happy dance last week when I read about the new plans for the site of the old Idaho Youth Ranch Store. I have noted the need for residential living in our downtown area since I moved here in 2004. For any retail-city hub development to thrive, there must people in the area 24/7. There must also be people who find the businesses convenient enough to spend significant amounts of money patronizing them. I am saying nothing new, I know, but the basics are needed when considering the worth of the Urban Renewal agency’s contribution to the project. The dollar amount has some people wondering about the worth of the project, and I understand their concerns.
I have no argument to make for those individuals who believe that tax money of any kind should not be spent making it less expensive for developers to pursue projects. My readers know that I am a staunch believer in the uniting of resources; time, talent and treasure for a common good. In my 77 years, I have been the beneficiary of countless such projects, including the hospital where I was born. The answer I have for anyone who questions the public/private ratio of the expenditure proposed is that it seems well worth it to me. As always on such things, sharp pencils may find economies, but the idea itself is sound.
There are noticeable material benefits with this investment as well as significant intangible ones. The developer will be spending more money than the URA. This is money that is not currently circulating in our local economy. That is immediate economic growth. After the project is finished, the 85 people that KickBack is bringing to the old Wells Fargo Annex will have parking. Some of them may choose to live in the new residences. Some of the new residents will be people moving to our area and paying local taxes. There will probably be some sort of grocery market developed nearby to serve both the residences and downtown workers ending the food desert there. Improved parking will draw more people to the area to spend money and time. The downtown area will not be deserted after business hours and on weekends. More economic activity.
Not as visible, but just as important are things like easier financing for other projects. Why? Proven investment value. A major problem for moldering urban areas is getting investors to consider putting money into an area that is seeing declining value. Once the spark is lit, the economic fire advances up and down the streets. Another unseen value is efficient land use. No farmland will be put out of production in order to have economic growth. It is being recycled! It is becoming a good time to sell property in the area of the original city plat that is no longer useful to the owner. Imagination and talent can find investment to improve the area significantly.
Now. It. Is. Time. for our Idaho Legislature to get the heck out of our way. Every session seems to have its new proposals to limit revenue to cities and counties without the blessing of the legislature. It restricts Urban Renewal areas. It won’t allow local option sales tax. Years ago, it passed legislation requiring a supermajority on funding requests.
Legislators seem to have no problem with property tax formulas that hurt people individually while giving businesses tax breaks they don’t have to have in order to grow their business. (businesses have more tools for growth than just avoiding taxes).
I will save my recent conversation with an anti-tax, small government, less regulation legislator from Eastern Idaho for another day. For now, let’s get started on the new opportunity to Make Downtown Great(er) Again
