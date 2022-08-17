Brugger: Preserving history or a Draconian HOA?

Attendance at Tuesday’s State of the City meeting was not as large as I’d hoped. Considering the two-hour debate at the city council meeting over whether the old town’s residential area should be a Historic Preservation District, I expected both sides’ proponents to make their case to other community members. The area is roughly a triangle of Addison Avenue and Blue Lakes Boulevard to Sixth Avenue. The effort so far has been noticeable, but more time may produce better collaboration.

I understood three specific concerns as I viewed the meeting on my computer. The foremost issue appears to be a zoning problem. Single-family homes are predominant in the area and most residents prefer to preserve the lower housing density. The second concern is an appreciation of architecture at the turn of the 20th century. The Avenues neighborhood has a nostalgic charm at its heart, and law, building codes, and historical designations can preserve it. The third issue is the more difficult one to negotiate. Since there is no such thing as a free lunch, who will assume the costs of any mandates put in place?

It is fair to say that the new apartment house on Seventh Avenue, built within 1989 zoning guidelines, has no bygone era charm. It is an example of the currently popular architectural style. Indeed, design guidelines would have prevented the offense, but the building itself is still attractive. Its accommodation for parking will keep residents’ automobiles off the street. The structure increases housing density, but its modest scale isn’t taking over the neighborhood.

Over the hundred-plus years since the townsite began, the lot owners have made choices that changed the architecture of buildings and their use. A few property owners have not maintained their space, and the lower property values are currently reflected by homes occupied by individuals with limited income. The area now has properties that are owned and used by businesses. Even well-kept homes may have benefitted from selections at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore. Their remodeling efforts may have changed the original Victorian or Craftsman style. Should those properties be required to change?

Homeowner’s Associations (HOAs) have a terrible reputation. Prohibit a veteran from displaying a flag? Require lawn instead of xeriscaping? How dare they? They dared because the homeowners signed the rules when they bought the house. They may even have agreed with them at the time. However, people can change their minds, and we citizens often have poor conflict resolution skills. We find it difficult to confront issues that create division. We are impatient. The purpose of an HOA is to prevent land use surprises, but they are a nuisance or worse when we change our preference.

Other topics addressed during Tuesday’s meeting were just as important as those on Monday night. We are a changing city, and the City Council presented challenging issues. The effort they have and will continue to apply is commendable. Roads? Parks and Rec? The Airport? Federal funds for improvement? Their decisions will bring changes to our city. Have you thought about what those changes should be?

I remember my teenage friends asking why I took an elective civics class in high school. My answer was that you’d know when someone wants to put a dog food plant in your neighborhood. The point is that we are a nation of law administered by various levels of government. In some cases, existing law settles disputes. In others, the law changes to adapt to current facts. While the public participation at the council meeting was heartening, I hope everyone involved would continue to engage with each other and innovate new fair-minded ways of creating Twin Falls as the city that puts the magic in the valley.