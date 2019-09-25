In response to my healthcare column last week, I received a comment welcoming me to the Republican Party! I’m not exactly sure what was meant. However, I responded by saying that, while I am a liberal thinker, I am an independent voter. I financially support the Democratic County Central Committee and the state party because I believe in trying to end the monopoly on political thought and action of the Republican Party in Idaho. If I were to name “my” party, it would be the Practical Independent party. I would like to see the 50 states be able to send people to Washington who, perhaps, are seen to be less party line voters and more attuned to the sentiments of voters in their states.
I enjoy robust discussion of the philosophy of governance, sometimes characterized as ideology, but forcing an ideal on to the real-world answers to problems sometimes ends in inadequate responses to situations government is supposed to regulate. If I have an ideology, it probably is the Golden Rule with an emphasis that it says to treat people as you would like to be treated, not the way you believe them to treat you.
A lot of Democratic candidates are running as progressives, but there is confusion, I think, as to what Progressivism is. As we entered the last century, the Progressives were concerned with extending the voting franchise and ending “machine” politics. They correctly judged that power had concentrated with too few individuals who were well connected politically, and they worked to end that. Anti-monopoly legislation, unions, banking regulation and similar “people’s rule” measures were undertaken. Although economic socialism was also being considered thanks to Marx and Engels, Progressivism is less an economic theory than a governance theory that emphasizes individual self-determination.
Socialism and its extreme, Communism, are failed economic theories. They can only be enforced with autocratic rule, and both lead to bureaucracies that are inefficient and easily corruptible. I know that Bernie Sanders talks about Democratic Socialism; how well it works in the Scandinavian countries, or England and Canada for health care. However, apart from Canada, those are tiny countries. Our 345M population is almost 10 times the size of Canada. The closest we come to a Socialist idea that is practical is Employee Owned Companies—think WINCO and Bob’s Red Mill. Government can regulate and subsidize, but it cannot be the monopoly. Economic monopolies are as corruptible as are autocratic governments. The individual only wins if he/she is calling the shots or paying the piper.
Economics has taken over political theory in determining governance since the last century. That is mostly because Economics has become a robust field of study. Fortunately, our form of government, established when the excesses of (autocratic leaning) Monarchy were of most concern, is up to the task of governing in these newer times. The Capitalism which has grown up beside government in the United States is, again, the only practical way to exchange goods and services while growing the means of exchange with demand.
The point of weakness in our representative democracy is, I think, that it demands an electorate as well as politicians who are functionally literate at a higher level than ever before. It is necessary to understand scientific method and how it applies to answering the questions of the world as well as the humanities and how they apply to our view of ourselves and the world. We must be discerning when considering facts vs misinformation or even propaganda. Thank goodness our early impulse was toward public education!
In case you were wondering, this is the point of view I write from. At. This. Moment. I believe in looking at new points of view based on new facts. When you greet me, I’d love to hear you say, “have you ever considered?” I am, therefore, a Practical Independent who leans toward the Progressive politics I just defined.
