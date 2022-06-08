 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick
COMMUNITY COLUMNIST

Brugger: People with guns kill people

  • 0

Tomorrow night, the nation will watch, in a thoughtfully produced Prime Time special, a synopsis to date of the investigation into why a mob attacked the US Capitol to stop verifying the 2020 election results. Anyone who watched saw that the instigators of the physical breach of the building had guns. They could have killed someone. I am sure that most armed insurgents hoped that the gun would intimidate someone into submission before they used it to inflict harm.

People are holding estate sales or selling their collected guns all over this country without reporting the sale. Some buyers will merely add a unique firearm to their collection, while others will find buyers willing to pay more money for a weapon to use criminally. The entire enterprise of private gun sales is largely untaxed. No one bothers with background checks.

The eighteen-year-old who massacred children in Texas used an AR-15 to kill. His action gave him the belief that he could make a name for himself before he died. He had asked and answered any questions about whether he should use his weapon.

People are also reading…

The first two incidents I cited are examples of why the NRA and other gun lobbyists have opposed regulation on the sale of guns. The third is an example of why the purchaser must be scrutinized. The individuals who stand at the ready to violently oppose any government mandate they disagree with want their arsenals kept secret. However, they don’t mind using assault weapons to show how serious they are in any protest.

The private militia movement inspires the lone wolf domestic terrorist to act.

After WWII, gun enthusiasts believed that the reason no one tried to invade the United States was the lethal arms stored in homes across the country. That belief has morphed into a defense against an autocratic government most commonly believed to be the design of Democrats. Earlier, hunters and sports shooters were happy to support a solid military defending the homeland.

The actions of January 6 prove that we cannot turn a blind eye toward private militias any longer. Family and acquaintances of a potential lone wolf must have the legal ability to enlist law enforcement and mental health experts to deter the individual who suddenly seeks the limelight by making a statement with a weapon.

Other victims of gun violence are the survivors of someone who commits suicide. Sometimes they use a weapon they or someone close to them has legally owned for years, but they often impulsively buy their only firearm immediately before using it.

While it is true that people using guns kill people, it is too easy to obtain a weapon for a person to use. Law enforcement needs laws that allow them to legally confiscate a firearm when a person’s mental state exhibits a desire to harm others or themselves. That is why red flag legislation is critically important. Any red flag legislation must include speedy recourse for anyone who believes it was misapplied.

I have stated a preference for a national gun-owner licensing procedure. It would permit all gun purchases by the license holder. It would include an up-to-the-minute database of those license holders who have lost privileges, and it would spell out the appeal process for denial or confiscation of the license. Law enforcement could legally seize weapons from someone with a suspended or canceled license.

Proven sale to someone without a license is illegal. The background check for sales outside of a retail location is taken care of with the license. States could regulate the tax law. Members of the military or law enforcement deemed eligible would receive their license upon discharge. A carry permit would exchange for a national license. The user fee would pay for the cost of the program. Sellers would shed the burden of paperwork at the time of sale except for entering the license number on the receipt.

Gun rights advocates correctly point to mental issues as the cause of all gun violence. They stop at legislation at the state or local level to keep the mental from connecting to the metal. Everyone who is mentally healthy has the civil right to own firearms.

Linda Brugger

Brugger

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve and a leaning Democrat and community activist, can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

0 Comments
1
3
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crapo: Sad irony: Now reportedly shuttered disinformation governance board lacks information

Crapo: Sad irony: Now reportedly shuttered disinformation governance board lacks information

Idahoans have been rightfully concerned with the Biden Administration’s brazen attempt to establish a federal propaganda panel under the guise of countering disinformation. If the Administration truly intended to counter disinformation threats to national security, it would not have established this so-called Disinformation Governance Board under a months-long veil of secrecy. This waste of taxpayer dollars and threat to free speech must remain shuttered.

Inside Politics: Student loan forgiveness and capitalism

Inside Politics: Student loan forgiveness and capitalism

Opinion: The issue of student loan forgiveness is bubbling back to the surface of the national news cycle. This is not surprising given that midterm elections are right around the corner. It would be somewhat craven to assert Democrats are bringing the issue back up to win favor with voters in November. To be fair, this issue has been hanging around the national scene since at least 2015 and the Biden Administration has been considering some kind of forgiveness program since the President took office.

Other View: GOP should explain why only some mass-killing devices deserve restrictions

Other View: GOP should explain why only some mass-killing devices deserve restrictions

Opinion: Sometimes to gain a proper perspective on why weapon restrictions are necessary, even at the expense of people's freedoms, Republicans owe it to themselves to review their response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. At the time, the mass-murder weapon of choice was an airplane. Republicans responded with an avalanche of measures that, for the past 22 years, have restricted Americans' freedoms like never before.

Other View: Uvalde parents put their faith in a school police commander who lost his nerve

Other View: Uvalde parents put their faith in a school police commander who lost his nerve

Opinion: A CNN reporter correctly confronted the Uvalde, Texas, school district chief of police on Wednesday, refusing to take no for an answer when Chief Pedro Arredondo repeatedly tried to sidestep the reporter and avoid answering crucial questions about last week’s school massacre. Arredondo escaped through a door, after which the school district announced that it would arrest any reporter found on school district property.

Finding my way: I heard it through the grapevine

Finding my way: I heard it through the grapevine

As everyone within the reach of TikTok—which is basically everyone on Earth, knows Johnny Depp succeeded in throwing more mud at Amber Heard than she did at him, and in the process won his defamation case against her. I am not writing to take issue with what the court testimony revealed. Abuse is ugly and cruel in every situation. There are no excuses. Abusers should be held accountable for the wounds they cause. I’m mocking the circus that surrounded it.

Malloy: Crapo, Fulcher say ‘no’ to Ukraine aid

Malloy: Crapo, Fulcher say ‘no’ to Ukraine aid

Opinion: During their 13 years serving together in Washington, you probably can count on one hand the number of times that Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch canceled out one another with votes – and not use all five fingers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News