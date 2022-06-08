Brugger: People with guns kill people

Tomorrow night, the nation will watch, in a thoughtfully produced Prime Time special, a synopsis to date of the investigation into why a mob attacked the US Capitol to stop verifying the 2020 election results. Anyone who watched saw that the instigators of the physical breach of the building had guns. They could have killed someone. I am sure that most armed insurgents hoped that the gun would intimidate someone into submission before they used it to inflict harm.

People are holding estate sales or selling their collected guns all over this country without reporting the sale. Some buyers will merely add a unique firearm to their collection, while others will find buyers willing to pay more money for a weapon to use criminally. The entire enterprise of private gun sales is largely untaxed. No one bothers with background checks.

The eighteen-year-old who massacred children in Texas used an AR-15 to kill. His action gave him the belief that he could make a name for himself before he died. He had asked and answered any questions about whether he should use his weapon.

The first two incidents I cited are examples of why the NRA and other gun lobbyists have opposed regulation on the sale of guns. The third is an example of why the purchaser must be scrutinized. The individuals who stand at the ready to violently oppose any government mandate they disagree with want their arsenals kept secret. However, they don’t mind using assault weapons to show how serious they are in any protest.

The private militia movement inspires the lone wolf domestic terrorist to act.

After WWII, gun enthusiasts believed that the reason no one tried to invade the United States was the lethal arms stored in homes across the country. That belief has morphed into a defense against an autocratic government most commonly believed to be the design of Democrats. Earlier, hunters and sports shooters were happy to support a solid military defending the homeland.

The actions of January 6 prove that we cannot turn a blind eye toward private militias any longer. Family and acquaintances of a potential lone wolf must have the legal ability to enlist law enforcement and mental health experts to deter the individual who suddenly seeks the limelight by making a statement with a weapon.

Other victims of gun violence are the survivors of someone who commits suicide. Sometimes they use a weapon they or someone close to them has legally owned for years, but they often impulsively buy their only firearm immediately before using it.

While it is true that people using guns kill people, it is too easy to obtain a weapon for a person to use. Law enforcement needs laws that allow them to legally confiscate a firearm when a person’s mental state exhibits a desire to harm others or themselves. That is why red flag legislation is critically important. Any red flag legislation must include speedy recourse for anyone who believes it was misapplied.

I have stated a preference for a national gun-owner licensing procedure. It would permit all gun purchases by the license holder. It would include an up-to-the-minute database of those license holders who have lost privileges, and it would spell out the appeal process for denial or confiscation of the license. Law enforcement could legally seize weapons from someone with a suspended or canceled license.

Proven sale to someone without a license is illegal. The background check for sales outside of a retail location is taken care of with the license. States could regulate the tax law. Members of the military or law enforcement deemed eligible would receive their license upon discharge. A carry permit would exchange for a national license. The user fee would pay for the cost of the program. Sellers would shed the burden of paperwork at the time of sale except for entering the license number on the receipt.

Gun rights advocates correctly point to mental issues as the cause of all gun violence. They stop at legislation at the state or local level to keep the mental from connecting to the metal. Everyone who is mentally healthy has the civil right to own firearms.

