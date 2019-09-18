Jim Hightower, who wrote a column last week about Medicare for All, could generally be thought to play on my team. He could be characterized as a liberal, a progressive, a populist, even a socialist. I have been called all these things in response to my column. I suppose that he often, if not always, votes for Democrats. However, I did not agree with everything he said. I am emphasizing this to illustrate that there is some difference of opinion among Democrats about health care policy. In fact, the robust debate on the subject is needed because the subject is very complex and any public policy surrounding it will also have multi-faceted answers.
My first concern was his assertion that Medicare patients get more timely appointments than the privately insured. I’m sure that he included this to counter the oft repeated argument of long waiting times for socialized health care. I would question his facts because a shortage of providers, especially in rural areas, is causing wait times for everyone. He also blames the need for filing insurance claims for part of this problem when Medicare insurance claims can take just as much time.
The other theme in his column was his frequent reference to corporate greed as the main reason for the bloat in the system. While maximizing shareholder value in for profit companies is, indeed, an issue needing attention; there are other factors contributing to the rising cost of health care. One of them is the startling number of procedures, pharmaceuticals, and treatment modalities which are now available. Another is that many Americans take notice of health issues when something has gone wrong. The expense of treating conditions that have gone untreated because of lack of early diagnosis or preventative measures is high. Two examples are the recent measles outbreak and diabetes.
When Hightower refers to cost, it seems that he is mostly concerned about the high cost of health insurance premiums. In fact, there is a wide range of premium costs depending on several factors beyond the easily blamed corporate greed. The ACA addressed some of them, and the framework can be improved upon. Having comprehensive coverage allows for comparing prices for equal services and locations. The use of primary care physicians for most care and as gatekeepers to specialty care bends the cost curve down. Having insurance pools large enough to cover the less frequent catastrophic care also helps.
You have free articles remaining.
Medicare works best for people who have supplemental plans that pay for drugs and the 20% of coverage that Medicare does not. The best of them are the Medicare Advantage plans. The private sector is still involved, but at further health care premium cost. In fact, getting care under Medicare is good, but it is not perfect. It has two advantages that I am skeptical about. It eliminates the need for individuals to compare health insurance costs vs. benefits. It also provides an easy way to demand that the government pay more in subsidy. It provides the notion of a one stop shop for solving all our health care cost woes. But it is not and will not be that simple nor will it be that inexpensive.
While I usually, if reluctantly, accept the need for more government involvement as our world grows more complex and interdependent, I still believe that a competitive, well regulated marketplace is the answer to both quality health care and cost control. Medicare’s ability to curtail fraud and abusive use of services is woefully inadequate. The cost of durable medical equipment is, perhaps, the most blatant example. Private insurers are in a better position to audit expenses.
I would prefer that all health care would return to a not for profit industry, but I do not want it ever to be a government industry. In the last century, government ownership seemed to be a magic bullet for maximizing individual benefit, but it proved unwieldy and easily corruptible. Practical governmental and industry regulation plus a degree of competition is the only way to provide medical progress at the same time as cost control.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.