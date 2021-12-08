Brugger: Our Schools are not Letting Us Down, but We are Undercutting Their Efforts

A recent Tweet by President Biden said, “Any nation that out educates us will out compete us.” Hard words to hear when past generations of Americans were reckoned to be at the top of the educational food chain. Democracy requires an educated electorate, and the United States has gradually provided what Americans of the day needed. That fact is still valid, but the future of functional education is less certain.

The Chamber of Commerce hosted a school district tour on Tuesday for legislators and other interested citizens. I attended. The city government of Twin Falls was included as well. This tour was not a dog and pony show. If there was any back-patting, it came from the attendees after experiencing classrooms full of kids, what they were learning, and understanding by observation the challenges of being a teacher today.

The focus of the classrooms we attended was on learning civics and good mental health practices. We watched a dual-credit American History lesson beginning a study of the Spanish-American war. Each of us talked with students about their Native American project. We admired their three-dimension teepees and the pictographs that decorated them. Then we heard candidate speeches and watched the voting for the student council starting with the new semester.

There were two presentations. The first was government teachers speaking about their civics and history classes. Next was three students who are helping to tackle mental health issues within Canyon Ridge High School. Our group received excellent information from the panelists and their thoughtful answers to our questions.

We were all in sympathy with the teachers trying to give students the background (history) and the skills (civics) to participate in the civic responsibility that lands on their shoulders at age eighteen. The current climate is hostile to them personally and to their subject matter. They feel exposed to public rebuke when parents disagree with the material presented. We all need to have their back.

All the national and world friction and confrontation, the uncertainties they face, the grief of loved ones lost, and the challenges of adolescence are a burden to students and the counseling staff assigned to assist them. Our student panelists primarily focused on suicide prevention and stress management. Their efforts to provide help through reliable information and social engagement were impressive. I believe, however, that the message they gave saddened all of us. The suicide of an older person, burdened by mistakes, ill fortune, or illness is understandable, if unfortunate. That a young person would feel helpless or resentful and take their life is unimaginable. And yet, the largest current cohort of suicides is teenagers.

Over a lunch provided by the chamber, we considered what we had experienced. Some of us had reason to remember the time we spent in school before beginning our adult lives. The older the person, the more difference. One thing stood out to me: many shortfalls noted in the 60 plus years since I graduated are gone. Education professionals work hard to improve educational outcomes all the time. But there is one area where they have limited influence.

Throughout the day, it was clear that every school needed more staff. The counseling load is enormous. There is a need for more professionals to provide on-site interventions for speech and learning problems. Paraprofessionals can supervise playgrounds and lunchrooms and provide extra hands to give the often-needed individual attention. All it takes is more funding from tax revenue.

That funding is an investment in the future. Students who have entered the world of work in the last three decades learned that education must be a lifelong process. When students graduate with learning deficits, they find a hostile environment that demands they continually acquire new skills and information or become redundant in the job market. Our investment now provides needed workers and needed contributors to Social Security for those who leave the job market.