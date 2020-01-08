One hundred years ago the “roaring 20’s” was about to start. The aircraft industry was about to take off (pun intended) after demonstrated success in WWI. Women were becoming a real force in politics because they could vote. Cities had telephone, telegraph and electricity. Rural areas were developing access to these engines of progress as roads were being paved and highways developed for the use of transportation fueled by gasoline instead of steam. I recently read an opinion piece from the era which talked about having to correct all the downsides of the industrial revolution. Current times are comparable, and the changes to come in just the next few decades will probably change society in ways it took the entire previous century to accomplish.
Recent news articles talked about Finland’s incoming Prime Minister wanting a 4-day work week and a 6-hour day while retaining the same yearly income. It may sound extreme, but companies and countries that have tried similar measures have found that productivity has increased. Combine that fact with the mind-boggling advances in artificial intelligence which promise to decrease the number of humans who are required to produce both a material object and a thoughtful solution to a problem! Life has a chance to become more exciting and creative or a misery of trying to find the means of exchange for the goods and services we have come to enjoy. There will be less work available for people to participate in the economy as we now know it.
We are already becoming aware of the downside of the internet. In fact, all the exciting advances in communication have had a downside since the invention of written speech. Detrimental ideas can be spread at the same time as beneficial ones, but now adherents can be found in an instant from around the globe. There is also cyber warfare. As I write this, there is talk about Iran’s increasing ability in this realm, not to mention Russia and China. Of course, the US and the rest of the world are also capable. Your life has already been impacted, but how will we direct the change that is still to come?
The practices of capitalism are also going to change. Traditional socialism (state ownership) and it’s idealistic (never realized) extreme, communism, have proved to constrict economic growth and constrain individual well-being. However, with the advent of technology, we will either see the rise of oligarchs who will profit without having to consider those pesky employees or the emergence of a more democratic capitalism. It could also be thought of going backward to the economy of the nobility (which the US abandoned at its founding) or allowing more players to have a say in the direction of businesses as well as their profits.
As individuals, we are going to have some choices to make which will ultimately impact the direction of our communities, our state, our nation, and even the world. It’s always comfortable to be on the side of a dictator (or even to be the dictator) as long the dictator is doing what we want. It breaks down, of course, when we find out that words do not match outcomes and our needs are not being met. Remember the story “The Emperor’s New Clothes?”
The other choice is not easy and sometimes not comfortable. We can choose to become aware. I would even say alive. We can continue to learn. We can engage with each other in the widest ways possible. We can adapt to change rather than trying to ignore it or complain about it. Change happens. In what direction we allow change to take place is in our power. We have control of our own ethics, morals, preferences. We can influence laws and regulations to manage the dimensions of change. Or we can dig a cave and try to exist without the influence of the wider world. Frankly, talking to myself just makes me crazy(ier?). I prefer to engage, always thinking about that which is the greatest benefit to everyone.
