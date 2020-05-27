Brugger: Now We Have Change, But What Will Happen?
Brugger: Now We Have Change, But What Will Happen?

Natural forces are throwing us a curve. A virus and our changing planet are causing us to rethink how we adapt and continue to survive. As a species, we are fighting organic and inorganic pressures that are independent of human will. We will have to adapt and accept change. As we make individual choices, do we hold tight to the balance of power designed for us in our democratic form of government or do we give in to the foolish idea that there is one group of people whose leaders have found an uncomplicated way to answer all our needs as a society?

Our attention currently is on the overwhelming and sudden changes that have been thrust upon us by a pandemic. The overnight collapse of a booming economy is too familiar to those who also were severely hurt by the 2008 Wall Street collapse which started the Great Recession. It is a traumatic event of a kind that often results in major shifts in an individual’s world view. As we look for answers, our minds are susceptible to both influence and manipulation.

Sudden change often generates chaos. Society looks to the organizers and gives them the power to make sense of everything that is happening. Organizers urge action. They gather relevant information and communicate it to whomever needs it. They strategize, then develop tactics to meet the strategy. Our democracy usually averts chaos because the governed expect and allow the central government to dictate actions and thought usually reserved to the individual.

Slowly evolving change is the norm. While other historical periods have produced incremental change, our era seems more unsettled because of the number of areas where change is occurring. As an individual, how do we belong? What is expected of us? What can we be certain of except eventual death? In our communities, states, and nation, what can, or do we expect of our government(s)?

A basic trait we all have at birth is the urge to have our needs met immediately. In fact, our caregivers often reinforce that trait with their response. We begin to believe it is our right until other experiences tell us that there are limits. Perhaps that is the reason why, as adults, we find waiting for something to happen so difficult. Patience may be a virtue, but we must train ourselves to acquire it.

We have limited control over social and political change. While our trust in family and friends with a shared consensus about how life is lived may be enduring, the rest of the world can become dismaying or disturbing. Because of this, we are probably more accepting of incremental change in our personal life while we would prefer to have the external world stay the same or change to our will as soon as possible. Often, when we try to influence society or politics, we want revolution in our favor as opposed to incremental lawmaking. We want must rather than maybe.

Historically, societies have been the victims, in a way, of those who grow tired of negotiating and who organize to produce a sudden change. The founders of our nation organized a revolution from the past, but they did an extraordinary thing in its aftermath. They designed a government to manage change incrementally. They borrowed from the history of not always peaceful reform in England. They perhaps saw the truth that governments too often gathered absolute power over time and allowed for too few individual differences. They were reforming hereditary autocracy, but they also were aware that a weak government could produce chaotic infighting and instability.

Since our last election and the exposure of the unsettling divides about the way our public lives should be structured, I have been paying close attention to arguments on all sides. My concern is about an expectation of sudden change by an alarming number of people. This series of columns is about the why, how, and who. The what is the widespread use of propaganda and the when is from about 2012 through the current times and beyond.

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.

