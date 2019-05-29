There are times when I produce this column close to my deadline. This, because of the failed Twin Falls fire protection vote, is not one of them. I either type or I bang my head against the wall. I cannot believe that the citizens of Twin Falls voted against updating their fire/first responder facilities. It never occurred to me not to vote for the upgrades. Evidently, it also didn’t occur to many people to vote. The turnout was abysmal.
Fire protection is one of the most important services local governments provide. Our fire insurance premiums for homes and businesses are directly impacted by the rating our fire department receives from a national ratings organization. For several decades, the fire department has been tasked with rolling out as the first responder to traffic accidents and medical emergencies. In addition, they are tasked with training individuals and businesses with fire safety standards and precautions. Why should that department be underfunded and under-resourced?
I believe that this vote met the storm of our county assessor’s recalculation of the valuation placed on our homes. Many were shocked by the increase this December. In fact, my insurance company has notified me that they think our assessed value exceeds the correct appraised value. They have urged us to lodge a complaint with the assessor’s office. In addition, the rise in the standard deduction on our federal income taxes has meant that we no longer see property tax as a write-off. Voters just saw more money taken from their pocket.
Then, there is the larger campaign against taxes in general. In Idaho, proposing an increase in taxes is thought to be political death. While I enjoy keeping the money I have as much as anyone, I also believe that, as a property owner, I must pay a share of the infrastructure that makes me safe and secure. In fact, as a property owner, I have a financial interest in it. In the case of a fire department, I want the highest rating possible because my homeowner’s insurance premiums are based, for fire protection, on that rating. The older my home, the more important that is.
It is truly impossible for me to understand how voters fail to understand that local property taxes are in their best interest. The more robust their public infrastructure, the more desirable their city (and county) is to residents and people who replace residents who choose to move away. You want your kids to live here? Make your city somewhere they find comfortable and enjoyable. Young adults want access to modern. They want great schools for their kids. They want 21st-century employment. They need a robust, resilient public infrastructure for all of it.
Someone must pay for the bones of an urban area. Perhaps that is part of the problem. In the minds of some longtime residents, Twin Falls is a little town on the intermountain desert supported by trade coming from the surrounding irrigated agricultural land. Rupert, Gooding, Wendell, Buhl, Filer, Hanson, and Murtaugh, perhaps, but Twin Falls, Jerome and Burley are now decidedly urban; Twin Falls leading the way. We are getting large enough that there are sizeable moldering areas which could turn into slums within a decade or two if we do not renew them now.
Twenty-first-century fire and police protection is the bedrock of a safe and secure city. I am conscience-stricken that I did not know about our fire department’s need until now. I am not sure which elected officials to point a finger at, so I will do a general sweep of the hand. This is an issue that should have been a priority public issue way before the vote. There are some things that are so fundamental to our expectations of government that we take them for granted. Fire protection is certainly one of these. We must make sure that our fire department is fully resourced. I’ll see you at the polls next time!
