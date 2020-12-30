Brugger: No labels, just practical politics

Tomorrow night, we say goodbye to the train wreck of the year 2020. As we end the year, I want to thank everyone who gives my “thinks” a read. I appreciate your interaction. Your comments have always given me pause to reflect further on any subject. In 2021, I renew my commitment to giving this column my best effort and to talk most often about practical politics.
I believe that governments should hold the golden rule as their highest mission. Groups of people with similar interests can suggest laws, spending priorities, and revenue sources they favor, but a representative of the people who has the power to legislate should always consider the potential for harm as well as the benefit of any official action. I consider myself to be a liberal thinker. However, for five or six years I have been a supporter of the No Labels organization. It includes a Congressional Caucus as well as individuals who contribute with practical solutions for more effective government. If I have a bias, it is against adherence to any political tribe and for equitable application of legislative agendas.
You can read their books or download them at NoLabels.org. Their website also talks about the major legislative successes they have had this past year. I find their proposal of no congressional pay if the budget and funding bills have not been completed by Oct. 1 especially compelling. I also like having the speaker of the house elected by the entire house with five more votes than the majority party’s seats. We would produce a bi-partisan speaker.
This past Sunday, Deborah Sanders and Salena Zito had columns about how harmful government regulations can be for economic growth and personal (or business) well- being. They did not talk about what practical solutions might be. At first glance, one might think that government should not bother with any regulations because they do so much harm.
In fact, they are correct when stating the obstacle, just as Regan was when he pronounced “government is the problem.” The solution, however, is not just in less government regulation. It is in effective regulation. Federal regulations often become needlessly harmful to one or more segments of the country, industry, or citizen groups. That is because they are not based on carefully crafted legislation or they are not written for effective enforcement. States have the same problem while the division of counties into cities has led to more equity. Population centers often require more regulation than rural areas.
Small businesses are constrained by regulations that apply to large business. Major companies often lobby for regulation which will hamper new competition. (Remember AT&T’s fight to maintain its government granted monopoly?) Sometimes regulation is not needed any longer. (We haven’t rationed food since WWII.) Sometimes new technology can be mandated instead of bans on an activity. (Waste treatment has made huge advancements for handling pollutants.)
Even our pandemic woes became severe because of too little regulation. After our initial shutdown, mandatory masks and social distance would have kept people shopping and our children going to school. Limiting the number of people in enclosed spaces or per square foot would have done the same thing and the numbers could have been larger as the infection rates declined. It’s just a matter of practical politics. We need answers, not blame.
My thanks to Ginny Greene for this New Year contribution: Blessings glitter all the more brightly against a canvas of black.
I say this to my family and my friends as an encouragement against depressing thoughts and fear, and I say it daily to myself. I remind myself that many of this year’s blessings couldn’t have happened except in the bleakest of times or would not be recognized in an easier season.
We all view our people, our lives, our time, activities, and values from a different perspective since fear, quarantine and confusion have become the rules.
I choose to face the darkness and say I’m so thankful for the people who have reached out to help and inspire in countless ways during this COVID time.
May your new year be filled with wonderful days.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.