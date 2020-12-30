Brugger: No labels, just practical politics

Tomorrow night, we say goodbye to the train wreck of the year 2020. As we end the year, I want to thank everyone who gives my “thinks” a read. I appreciate your interaction. Your comments have always given me pause to reflect further on any subject. In 2021, I renew my commitment to giving this column my best effort and to talk most often about practical politics.

I believe that governments should hold the golden rule as their highest mission. Groups of people with similar interests can suggest laws, spending priorities, and revenue sources they favor, but a representative of the people who has the power to legislate should always consider the potential for harm as well as the benefit of any official action. I consider myself to be a liberal thinker. However, for five or six years I have been a supporter of the No Labels organization. It includes a Congressional Caucus as well as individuals who contribute with practical solutions for more effective government. If I have a bias, it is against adherence to any political tribe and for equitable application of legislative agendas.