I may be biting the hand that feeds me, or at least my ego. I am going to take on the news media today. Please take note that I am not speaking about the entertainment media, the tabloid media (print, broadcast, or social) or the opinion/in-depth reporting media. I am talking about newspapers, in print or online. I am talking about televised news broadcasts, both local and national.
They must change their format because they can be just too much of a time waste. By that I mean that the most important thing I want when I read or watch the news is news. I want to know things that are happening locally. I want to know what is going on in my state, and I want to know what is going on in my nation. I even want to know enough about the rest of the world that I can understand something of world affairs.
This bit of a rant was occasioned by the story concerning the results of a citizen survey presented to the city council which appeared on page A-3 of Tuesday’s paper. It ran under a story about a Minico athlete and above a Bellevue house fire. Since I wasn’t too interested in the other stories, it would have been easy to miss.
My suggestions for the Times-News revolve around grouping the locations of the events covered. I understand trying to make the front page engaging, and the TN does a good job. What I want to see is a grouping of Twin Falls, the larger Magic Valley, the State, and National news. I want it to be easy to find even a short article on every council and commission. I want to know what issues are likely to come before the legislature and what other government entities think about Idaho’s problems. I want a lot more information on what our Representatives and Senators are doing in Washington. How are they voting, what are the committees they sit on doing?
During Idaho’s legislative session, I want one section where I can learn about all things happening in Boise. Not only votes by our local legislators, but legislation proposed, debated, and passed. I also want all the information I can get about the work our legislators do when not in session. They work in the other months, but in ways not under open meeting laws. They are, however doing a great deal of fact finding. We need to know what those facts are.
Another gripe of mine has been the KMVT local news. I do not want any national news covered by my local TV station. There are enough meetings in Twin Falls and the surrounding areas to fill 30 minutes and more. There are enough community events. Brian Neudorff does the weather well, but he has as many as three spots per broadcast. The only thing KMVT covers well, if not completely, is local sports. If I am going to spend time enduring commercials, I want the rest of the time to give me information that will make me a more engaged community member.
The news industry is dying because it doesn’t deliver information in a concise, easy-to-find way. They are not doing a good job of organizing the information that an informed citizen needs to know. Good headlines and clear writing are primary. Feature stories, obituaries, and the comics are important. However, when time is short, we all need to find the details needed for engaging with our world. I have yet to find a newsfeed that covers my town and my state completely, if at all. That’s what the TN and KMVT are in business to do. No other media outlets have access, no other outlets are interested.
News media can be trusted, but they are too often distracted by the circus and don’t get down to old-fashioned reporting. Local news needs to dig deep and become something that people in our area can’t afford to miss. The recent series on growth is a great example of in-depth reporting, but additionally, I want easier access to daily news. I would welcome comments from my readers as well.
Colonel Linda,
Good Article this week,
We’ve been through this before. Times News explained they cover news locally. There are gobs of places to get National News and coverage.
I read TN, CNN, Fox, SLC, Los Angeles, KMVT, BOR daily. I use Snopes as my fact checker. I don't trust any of them 100%. I check them out.
Or I don’t read them if I don’t want to know what mess D.C. is going to have in store for us today.
TN is my favorite. They may get things wrong sometimes, but I don’t think it’s intentional. They are left leaning, but they report on what I care most about, our Valley. It’s a pleasure to read our news without getting my dandruff up.
How people vote? I might suggest you, change over to the Republican Party and you’ll have a good idea how the votes are going to go. Conservatively, save you a lot of looking around.
That was meant as a joke, don’t eat your keyboard.
*You might be right, maybe things have changed, and people want what you suggest. *
TN and KMVT are two sources that I don’t have to bring the problems of the world into my home. I like that.
As for me. I like TN and KMVT just how they are.
