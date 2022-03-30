Brugger: My Mailbox Runneth Over

Republicans have closed their primary election to anyone not registered as a Republican. They have changed the moderating practice of letting voters whose party affiliation is Independent request a Republican ballot on election day. Their reasoning comes from the fact that, in most general elections, the Republicans run unopposed or defeat Democrats. They believe that Democrats would take advantage of the Independent registration loophole and mess with their intra-party maneuvers. In Idaho, the primary election is more important within the Republican party than the national election.

As a result of the appearance that the Republicans in Idaho want our legislature made over into the Soviet-style one-party system, my husband, a registered Republican, has been receiving an abundance of campaign mail. It is hard to miss the outsized eight by ten postcards denouncing Laurence Wasden, our competent attorney general.

The first strike was headlined, “Wasden is missing. He must have gone fishing.” The second said, “Where’s Wasden?” complete with a photoshop of him in a red cap and red striped shirt.

Both messages refer to Wasden’s refusal to join or initiate lawsuits in opposition to alt-right causes. Considering that a good many of the cases he has pursued have ended in defeat costing the state millions, this is not a worthy grievance. Unless your point of view of the justice system is to flood it with actions opposing any law you disagree with. After that, you use every tactic available to delay a final verdict you may not like. Notably, Trump has operated with this tactic as a businessman throughout his life, but he is not the single practitioner of that strategy.

The other mailing, noticeable by its size, opposes Mike Simpson. It calls Mike a R.I.N.O., which is alt-right speak for “not following our totalitarian view of Republican policy.” They say he has made millions on the public payroll, has been in congress for decades, opposes term limits, and wants to breach four dams on the Snake River. Well, damn!

The entire Idaho Congressional delegation’s refusal to tell us that Trump, the wanna-be emperor, has no clothes disheartens me. However, I know that Mike Simpson and Mike Crapo have worked diligently to keep Idaho’s ecology resilient and beneficial for recreation. The four dams proposed are killing salmon with warm, stagnant water. The plan mitigated the energy and water concerns. The plan’s problems won’t disappear, and it is still a work in progress.

Americans for Limited Government paid for the Wasden flyers. I find it ironic. Evidently, they want to limit any government policy they oppose by expanding the use of the judicial branch. They appear to have a significant war chest financing their cause. Who doesn’t want limited government? No wonder they gather donations. However, my hunch is that the organization wants to limit the parts of government causing angst to the alt-right. They are not working toward the smallest efficient and effective government possible in today’s times.

Brian Smith financed the Simpson mailing. It certainly paints a negative picture of the congressman because it’s predominantly black and gray. It mentions Smith in the required small type, but it only asserts that Simpson is liberal, and that is why you should not vote for him. It says nothing about why Brian Smith would better represent Idaho’s interests.

The Wasden flyers made me chuckle. The talented graphic artists who designed these mailers and the advertising organization that distributed them made a profit. The post office received needed, but

probably not enough, revenue. Otherwise, they simply take space in my mailbox. Unfortunately, they are the advance guard in the war for our attention on the primary election. Maybe we should vote on the most eye-catching, disgusting, and compelling mailer of the primary season. Otherwise, who takes the time to read them?

Political campaigns are helpful to all citizens when there is robust debate. Spend the money on media which exposes us all to the critical questions and considered answers we all need to think about when we decide on a candidate. Our elected officials and advisors believe the voter is swayed by the same logic they use when buying toothpaste. Do I get a coupon if I buy your product?

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

