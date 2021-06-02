Brugger: Must we accept McGeachin's solutions for Idaho's problems?

Idaho’s citizens can handle the anger and fear without resorting to civil warfare by word or action. A first step is to agree on the terms within the conflict. I suggest a few.

Racist: it refers to the belief that one race is superior to another. It has come to express anger whenever someone without white skin believes that an action or words intend to hurt them or limit their access to resources. Intend is the crucial word. When someone is called a racist, they object to having their mind read and their feelings misinterpreted.

Systemic racism: This does not mean that everyone in a system (group of people) is racist. It means that no one in charge of the system is noticing or opposing racist outcomes from that system. For individuals, it can mean that they are not noticing and opposing words or actions they encounter in a group that indicates intended, or even unintentional, racism.

Social justice: this is a broad term that intends to bring fairness to our civil life. It is a topic for debate. Since the Civil Rights movement, more people have opposed unjustified opposition to their equal treatment under the law.