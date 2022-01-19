Brugger: MLK Wanted Justice for All and So Do We

Monday, when I read the abundance of articles on Martin Luther King, I ran across an anecdote. During the Watts riots, King and others went to talk to the young men who participated. They talked to a man who said, “We won.” King asked the meaning of his statement. The reply was, “We won because we made them pay attention to us.”

King certainly disagreed with the methods used to get attention. He was a disciple of Gandhi, the Indian who gained independence from British rule for India and Pakistan. He felt that only non-violent protest held the moral high ground when seeking justice. Along with loving mercy and walking humbly with God, his mission went along with the urging in Micah 6:8 to do what the Lord requires.

Not everyone seeking civil rights agreed with King, but he was correct. Non-violent action is effective because it harms no one and does not damage property. But it does get people to pay attention. It troubles me that many individuals still react as law enforcement did when civil rights protestors marched. The images of water cannons, armed troops and dogs still haunt me.

King maintained control of his movement, but other groups, such as the Black Panthers, used violent protest. Anti-war protestors such as the Weathermen were even more damaging. Currently, it is difficult to discern which side the bad actors are on. Counter protestors often act like vigilantes with their actions. Professional rioters criminally incite anger, start fires, and confront law enforcement while stirring up the intended peaceful protest.

Justice and mercy are both required of those of us who see ourselves as Christ’s disciples. The disharmony evident across the country is caused by misinterpreting justice to mean retribution and vengeance. Mercy is rarely approved. I encounter people weekly who feel unjustly treated. They are victims of justice denied or justice delayed. The circumstances are vastly different, but when discussed with family and friends, the reassurance of a society held together by just laws disappears.

We must confront this situation to restore civility to our nation. When people fear the law, anger follows. Equal application of fairness and compensation for damage to self or property is necessary to a peaceful society. Media has spread our sense of grievance, sometimes maliciously, but to ignore justice delayed and justice denied is dangerous.

Our democracy promises that everyone will receive equal justice within our laws. The citizens of an autocratic government usually feel discouraged that true justice will never prevail. They are not satisfied, but they don’t expect to be. It is difficult for reformers to overcome the apathy of the discouraged, and the sad fact is that our inattention to swift and fair justice has produced civic apathy.

While there is a problem of too many laws, there is also the tendency of individuals to “ask forgiveness instead of asking for permission.” Their anger comes when they violate a law they didn’t bother to investigate. It is our government’s duty to review and refine the statutes it passes.

The Idaho Supreme Court requested a new district judge and two magistrate judges, a court reporter, and seven trial court administrators in their budget for the next fiscal year. The legislature should fund it.

The cost of litigation is another problem for people seeking justice. Many companies employ their attorneys, and the salary is just the cost of doing business. An individual or small business suffers a direct loss of income to oppose them. Lower-cost alternatives such as binding mediation need to be publicized and adequately staffed by the court system. Small claims currently as a reasonable cost of $35, but the maximum damage amount could be raised to $10,000, which is the threshold for magistrate claims.

Our other obligation to each other is mercy. There is great debate on prison reform, and we must pursue it. Restorative justice is the new topic bringing together mercy for offenders and victims.

King only started his march toward what he termed the beloved community with voting rights and a larger view of civil rights. His intent was for our country to eventually live up to its founding promises. We have made further strides in the years following his death. We can continue, and we should.

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

