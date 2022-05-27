 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY COLUMNIST

Brugger: Making sense of things

For the last year and a half, I’ve had the good fortune to watch two babies grow up. My great grands live here, and their grandmother and parents post photos of their movements frequently. Because I am not exhausted by their everyday care, I can just observe and appreciate. What a gift! They have gone from being annoyed at their departure from the womb with a brain only ready to breathe and look for food to darling little humans who notice the world, investigate it, and begin to make assumptions about what they perceive.

Their brains are developing, and so are their preferences. I am astonished at how quickly they develop the capacity to make judgments. They have good natured temperaments, but they can express dislike clearly when necessary. They are not yet two, so we have yet to navigate the verbal self-centered stage, but I know that it’s coming. Hopefully, those of us charged with helping them to develop will help them learn appropriate negotiating skills. This proficiency defends against and prevents the use of bullying and aggressive behavior.

Their development reminds me that as we grow, we use words to describe things and behaviors. We assign those words because someone tells us that a word applies, we read a word in a context, or we experience something and use a word we know to describe it. This is one of the problems in today’s world. Even when we speak English, we have words that mean different things but sound the same or are spelled the same. Two words currently causing intense feelings when being used in an argument are critical and liberty.

Many of us have had experiences in our life where others have been critical. Those experiences were uncomfortable because they were meant to shame us or even hurt us physically into abandoning a behavior. Such experiences have the potential effect of being the first thing we think about when we hear the word critical. However, there are other associations with the same word.

Every week, I ask my husband to critically read my column. I mean for him to tell me if it is understandable. I expect to feel no shame or hurt. Instead, I am thankful that he has pointed out changes making my prose better. People are even paid to be critical. They are thought to know something well and can tell if an effort meets an acceptable standard. Something can be a critical piece or action of an outcome. This is the meaning meant when it is paired with critical race theory. Were race or any other negative bias part of the reason something happened or was said? Any blame is given only to the people involved in the situation. Being ashamed of something is a personal choice and does not have to be accepted when rendered.

Liberty is a word whose meaning is just as complicated. The dictionary’s first definition mentions unreasonable restrictions imposed by authority. All two-year-olds see any restriction as absurd because they have not learned how to reason. Restrictions keep them safe, and it is impractical to let them learn the reason through experience. Some restrictions on our lives are only in place until we are more experienced or something in our world changes.

Until the word was placed in our Declaration of Independence, the concept was a subject of philosophy which was defined by the person using it. Since that time, it has been understood to refer to the necessity of applying only justice, usually legislated, or lawfully mandated to any restraint of the liberty of individuals. The exercise of raising children often gives us practice in finding the justice in the restraints we impose. “Because I said so!” did not prevail in our house, but neither did “anything goes.”

George Bernard Shaw said, “The Greatest Problem in communication is the illusion it has taken place.” We cannot forget that when we want to solve problems in cooperation with others. We may be using familiar words, but we may not be sharing their meaning with others. It’s always important to ask, “What does that mean to you?” before beginning a debate.

Linda Brugger

Brugger

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve and a leaning Democrat and community activist, can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

