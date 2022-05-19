 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick
COMMUNITY COLUMNIST

Brugger: Making sense of things

  • 0

For the last year and a half, I’ve had the good fortune to watch two babies grow up. My great grands live here, and their grandmother and parents post photos of their movements frequently. Because I am not exhausted by their everyday care, I can just observe and appreciate. What a gift! They have gone from being annoyed at their departure from the womb with a brain only ready to breathe and look for food to darling little humans who notice the world, investigate it, and begin to make assumptions about what they perceive.

Their brains are developing, and so are their preferences. I am astonished at how quickly they develop the capacity to make judgments. They have good natured temperaments, but they can express dislike clearly when necessary. They are not yet two, so we have yet to navigate the verbal self-centered stage, but I know that it’s coming. Hopefully, those of us charged with helping them to develop will help them learn appropriate negotiating skills. This proficiency defends against and prevents the use of bullying and aggressive behavior.

Their development reminds me that as we grow, we use words to describe things and behaviors. We assign those words because someone tells us that a word applies, we read a word in a context, or we experience something and use a word we know to describe it. This is one of the problems in today’s world. Even when we speak English, we have words that mean different things but sound the same or are spelled the same. Two words currently causing intense feelings when being used in an argument are critical and liberty.

People are also reading…

Many of us have had experiences in our life where others have been critical. Those experiences were uncomfortable because they were meant to shame us or even hurt us physically into abandoning a behavior. Such experiences have the potential effect of being the first thing we think about when we hear the word critical. However, there are other associations with the same word.

Every week, I ask my husband to critically read my column. I mean for him to tell me if it is understandable. I expect to feel no shame or hurt. Instead, I am thankful that he has pointed out changes making my prose better. People are even paid to be critical. They are thought to know something well and can tell if an effort meets an acceptable standard. Something can be a critical piece or action of an outcome. This is the meaning meant when it is paired with critical race theory. Were race or any other negative bias part of the reason something happened or was said? Any blame is given only to the people involved in the situation. Being ashamed of something is a personal choice and does not have to be accepted when rendered.

Liberty is a word whose meaning is just as complicated. The dictionary’s first definition mentions unreasonable restrictions imposed by authority. All two-year-olds see any restriction as absurd because they have not learned how to reason. Restrictions keep them safe, and it is impractical to let them learn the reason through experience. Some restrictions on our lives are only in place until we are more experienced or something in our world changes.

Until the word was placed in our Declaration of Independence, the concept was a subject of philosophy which was defined by the person using it. Since that time, it has been understood to refer to the necessity of applying only justice, usually legislated, or lawfully mandated to any restraint of the liberty of individuals. The exercise of raising children often gives us practice in finding the justice in the restraints we impose. “Because I said so!” did not prevail in our house, but neither did “anything goes.”

George Bernard Shaw said, “The Greatest Problem in communication is the illusion it has taken place.” We cannot forget that when we want to solve problems in cooperation with others. We may be using familiar words, but we may not be sharing their meaning with others. It’s always important to ask, “what does that mean to you?” before beginning a debate.

Linda Brugger

Brugger

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve and a leaning Democrat and community activist, can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lenore Skenazy: Why my local school called security on me

Lenore Skenazy: Why my local school called security on me

It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood. I'm walking by one of the local elementary schools and slow down to watch the girls doing cartwheels at recess. Over and over, they practice — proof that in free play, kids learn frustration tolerance and focus. That's why I'm such a fan. I stop to watch another gaggle of kids playing hopscotch like I used to do. The teacher or teacher's aide looks over at me through the chain-link fence towering above us: "Ma'am, you cannot stand there. You have to move."

Stapilus: Everywhere a sign

Stapilus: Everywhere a sign

Opinion: The forests of political signs sprout like the fastest and hardiest of weeds at this point in the political calendar, when election day - or, the deadline for voting - looms just ahead. Along highways and arterials especially, you’ll see lots of them.

Malloy: Risch: Putin can smell weakness

Malloy: Risch: Putin can smell weakness

Opinion: It’s painful for me to see President Biden talking about what’s happening in Ukraine. His tough talk about Russian President Vladimir Putin committing war crimes, along with waves of economic sanctions, seems to have the effect of an angry parent taking away a teenager’s monthly allowance. His actions have done nothing to slow down the bombings and killings in Ukraine.

Finding My Way: Plowshares into swords

Finding My Way: Plowshares into swords

We’ve all heard about the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that may usher in the repeal of Roe v. Wade. For once, the public response to the opinion, pro and con, does justice to the often-overused word “firestorm.”

Jim Hightower: The corporate connection to the 'war on women'

Jim Hightower: The corporate connection to the 'war on women'

Opinion: The most aggressive and virulent right-wing attacks on women today involve eliminating women's reproductive rights. Again and again, we're seeing small, pious, tightly organized, male-dominated groups in our society insisting that they are the chosen ones, the autocrats ordained to rule over all women on the deeply personal, intrinsically private matter of choosing (for many different and difficult reasons) whether or not to seek an abortion.

Brugger: Love, anger and the need to escape

Brugger: Love, anger and the need to escape

I have just spent the last week dealing with the death of my thirty-two-year-old grandson. The bits and pieces of gratitude, anger, sadness, and hope that have been ever-present won't settle down.

Reader Comment: Idaho’s water should be front and center in this year’s election

Reader Comment: Idaho’s water should be front and center in this year’s election

Opinion: I have barely heard mention during the current election cycle of what should be the main issue in the Idaho primary election this year–protection of Idaho’s precious water resources. As far as issues go, water is not a shiny attention-getter like voter integrity, critical race theory or jailing librarians, but it is the very lifeblood of our semi-arid State.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News