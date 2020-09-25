Brugger: Making lemonade

The pandemic has impacted our lives in many ways. Television news shows frightful images of protests and mayhem. Death tolls are reported daily. There is an invisible enemy lurking around seemingly every human interaction. Still, there are people relentlessly making lemonade out of the lemons that life is tossing at them.
While driving around Twin Falls, I have noticed more than a few signs of hope. Starting with the mass shutdown, this has been a productive season for many. We are fortunate to live in Idaho. There is a lot of nature to enjoy and keep some physical distance. In our neighborhood, robins and sparrows seemed to build nests closer to humans. I had a nest in my spring wreath next to the front door! Remember how quiet and peaceful it was for about a month?
Many Twin Falls businesses have taken the opportunity of empty spaces to remodel or redecorate. I am looking forward to attending new performances at the Orpheum Theater. I suspect that more than a few gallons of paint have been spread as people have had time to spare. Significant numbers of gardening and landscape projects are appearing across town. Retail employees are keeping busy improving their surroundings.
Thrift stores in Twin are bursting at the seams with new merchandise. I had to make an appointment to bring my load of stuff in because the store wanted to be sure to have someplace for it to go. Many people have had the time to look at their habitat with a critical eye. What was ignored because of inattention is now being tackled. Even the threat of disease can not diminish the refreshment of improved surroundings.
We all are still concerned about those who have lost employment. Some businesses have taken the opportunity to close as their lease has expired. Those businesses that had no financial reserves or that had excessive debt have closed or gone bankrupt. Idaho’s agriculture industry has provided jobs when other industries have failed, but reduced demand from some consumers has been a problem. The current situation has brought everyone’s attention to the need to reduce debt and accumulate savings within every budget.
Many personal habits and behaviors are changing. We are learning to communicate by video chat. More educators are acquiring the skills to successfully teach remotely. Telemedicine has become beneficial. This was the dream for most people interested in improving rural health access. Emphasis on building the infrastructure which is needed to deliver both medical diagnosis and treatment will speed up over the next few years. Even on-line learning will evolve. Personal interaction is best for teaching reasoning and judgement, but some subjects need practice. In rural areas, master teachers can assist from afar, while the classroom teacher identifies the need for further work and provides the encouragement and social interaction every learner craves.
One southern school superintendent commented that the public health practices put in place this year could be implemented every year during the cold and flu season. In Asia, anyone who suspects they have a cold or something worse wears a mask in public. It has been shown to cut down the number of cases of common diseases. Common use of masks decreases its strangeness. Early this year, I discovered how lax I had become in hand washing. Now that I am paying attention, the habit is easier to keep.
A pandemic demonstrates how interconnected the world has become. We might wish for the time when we did not have to be concerned about incidents in distant places, but it is reckless to ignore the whole world. What happens in London, Singapore, Moscow, Brazil, Australia or Antarctica can have an impact on our life in days or years. This is a good time for each of us to consider how we are going to explore wider areas. We can also plan for constructive social engagement when closer contact is safer. Reaching others is less physically possible, but our phones and computers can make distant communication an intimate occurrence.
Like Mr. Rogers quoted his mother saying, “look for the helpers” in a crisis, look for the people who know how to make a refreshing drink from a sour fruit.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
