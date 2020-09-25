Brugger: Making lemonade

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The pandemic has impacted our lives in many ways. Television news shows frightful images of protests and mayhem. Death tolls are reported daily. There is an invisible enemy lurking around seemingly every human interaction. Still, there are people relentlessly making lemonade out of the lemons that life is tossing at them.

While driving around Twin Falls, I have noticed more than a few signs of hope. Starting with the mass shutdown, this has been a productive season for many. We are fortunate to live in Idaho. There is a lot of nature to enjoy and keep some physical distance. In our neighborhood, robins and sparrows seemed to build nests closer to humans. I had a nest in my spring wreath next to the front door! Remember how quiet and peaceful it was for about a month?

Many Twin Falls businesses have taken the opportunity of empty spaces to remodel or redecorate. I am looking forward to attending new performances at the Orpheum Theater. I suspect that more than a few gallons of paint have been spread as people have had time to spare. Significant numbers of gardening and landscape projects are appearing across town. Retail employees are keeping busy improving their surroundings.