Brugger: Love, anger and the need to escape

I have just spent the last week dealing with the death of my 32-year-old grandson. Although I have several columns outlined, I can’t seem to finish them. The bits and pieces of gratitude, anger, sadness, and hope that have been ever-present won’t settle down. I have decided to share them. They may cause you to reflect on our national substance abuse problems.

On the day we celebrated his life, we heard story after story about how kind and loving he was. We knew that. From the moment he was born, his spirit seemed to infuse the space with delight at that moment. Customers at his store told us they shopped there just because he was the assistant manager. He befriended many who others did not.

However, he was also someone who escaped from the stress in his life by self-medicating with substances. The drug of choice was usually alcohol because it was legal as an adult. Both sides of his family donated whatever genes made it more likely.

He was the guy who always got caught. Starting with pranks and ending with DUIs, he paid the consequences. He managed it with irony. Getting into the car after being bailed out from jail, he said with a grin, “darn, I’m going to miss movie night.” He accepted the responsibility and was always proud when his life moved forward. This June, he was getting his own store and had a bonus for performance coming up. He thrived on being helpful. However, he got caught one last time, resulting in an accidental death.

What lessons can I pass on? Substance abuse is a physical response to an emotional need. I choose food. Others choose anger and resentment with drugs or without. It is an illness of both body and mind. Conscious choices bring it into remission.

Those are the facts, but the solutions are more complicated, as are all complex problems. We underestimate the need for guides along the path. We overestimate the effect of judging the behavior.

We live in hopeful times for adequate treatment of mental and physical illness. Each year reveals research and practice that yields increasingly positive outcomes. But we have not solved the barriers to access. Finding fault does not reduce them. Unless someone has personal experience with the need, any obstacle is obscure. Even then, too many of us are prone to accepting an attitude of helplessness.

Let’s begin to talk about the solution’s attractiveness rather than the despair of the problem. Oprah talks about living your best life. The army said to be all you can be. Every human on earth must find a positive path. Escaping hurt with harmful substances is the same as shooting yourself in the foot. You’ve only created more problems.

Let’s talk about the characteristics of good mental health. Let’s emphasize that we are doing things to improve our mental health. As a cultural norm, we need to understand that our brains can change, and we have a duty to ourselves, if not our creator, to make our brains as healthy as possible during our lifetime.

Finally, let’s consult mental healers in the same way we do physicians. We go to a mental professional to gain health. No judgment. Whether we trip or fall, our brain needs a patch. Any time our brain is causing us to feel out of sync with the world, we can seek good advice to get it back on track.

My grandson had part of the puzzle figured out. But he needed help with the memories of feeling unworthy in the past. He chose to live a life of unconditional love which he expressed with commitment, loyalty, and unfailing kindness. Like many, he accepted judgments in the past that hinder us now. I regret that no one had guided him toward releasing them.

Reducing the rates of substance abuse has benefits for the community and individuals. Can we do it? Yes. Will we do it?

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve and a leaning Democrat and community activist, can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

