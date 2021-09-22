Brugger: Life As We Know It Today is Ending!

‘Stop the World I Want to Get Off” is the title of a 1961 Broadway Musical. Urban graffiti provided the title. If we consider the number of teen and other suicides in Idaho, I could make a case that it has become a current mantra for everyone living in this wonder-filled landscape. But I won’t.

Like my headline, that statement is an example of how fear and alarm grab our attention. Life, as we know it today, is indeed ending — at midnight. Tomorrow is another day. But the words alone, without punctuation, are worrying. Sunday’s Times-News ran two editorials by Lenore Skenazy and Jackie Cushman that also illustrate today’s topic.

Skenazy points out how media articles have conditioned us to overprotect our children. Like the frequent complaints about safety warnings on everyday objects — who would put their hairdryer in the bathtub? — it seems like our commonsense caution has been ramped up to a point where it is frightening us. Safety is indeed important. It is also true that harmful incidents can be prevented. However, constant distress triggered by warnings taken to heart can cause dis-ease in our bodies.