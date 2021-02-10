Brugger: Let’s help the kids

There are those who have demonstrated. There are those who have written to legislators and representatives. There are those who have contacted the school board and the health district. There are those who lament a lost generation of learners. Now it is time for all of us to consider what we can do to help young brains hampered by a vicious microscopic virus.

Young minds are ready to learn. From the day they take their first breath, babies have little to do but learn everything they can about living in this world. Kids need school. The schools have not been equipped to continue to provide the required quality of education while the grownups were trying to figure out how to prevent people from dying in a country attacked by a virus.

More money is on the way to help our school districts pay for the testing, sanitation, and improved HVAC systems needed to make schools safer from disease transmission. It is harder to determine what to do to make up for the lost time spent in the chaotic school year.

Every child will have unique needs. The range goes from kids who lost an entire grade of learning to those who have only information gaps. Re-establishing social bonds can be more of a problem for some kids than any other educational challenges.