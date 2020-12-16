Brugger: Lessons from the Pandemic: Rethinking Schools

While the world is paying a heavy price for the research, the pandemic has exposed various areas in society where our common sense has not caught up to current reality. Education, and the school system that is designed to provide it is one of them. Schools are traditionally thought of as physical places where teachers or professors teach groups of children or adults who need to learn subjects necessary for functioning in the world. This way of thinking does not reflect the user’s view of school, nor does it reflect society’s need for schools and their employees.
A community’s schools have become the de facto source of childcare for all households with working parents. While a family may pay for additional childcare outside of school, the hours spent at school are free. Schools have become a haven for children whose home life is less than ideal, even dangerous. Schools have also become a necessity for adults who must be lifelong learners as they adapt to changes in the scope of knowledge available in their areas of interest as well as those facts which younger generations accept as current. The school has become a social center for students, faculty, parents, and the community at large.
The anger prompted by school closings, adjusted attendance requirements, or shifts to on-line teaching has shown Americans that our schools provide us with more than traditional education. The apparent dilemma is that we have not always recognized these facts in the strategic planning and resourcing of our educational institutions. There is conflict about the degree of influence schools should have on individual thought. There is conflict about the amount of money the public should pay for education. There is conflict about the responsibility given to teachers in and how much they should be paid for their efforts. The good news is that conflict can always be tackled, and solutions can be found. Suggested topics for further thought follow.
Can we think of ways to use our school buildings in more ways? Can we provide school for more days a year and more hours in a day? Are there other community services for families that can have a home after school hours? The utility costs might rise, but general maintenance would not be increased appreciably. Our understanding of the expanded expectations for schools can suggest the answers.
Can we broaden the range of what subject areas are offered to K-12 as well as adult learners by hiring more staff to fill the extra hours schools are open? Does that staff have to be full-time or have special credentials? Can schools use volunteers who are interested in presenting subjects that may be interesting to learners? Will extra time spent with a tutor or coach help learners over difficult hurdles as they pursue a subject? Can we help parents learn positive ways of helping their children grow? Can we help adults fill in the blanks of their own education?
The use of computer technology and the broadband delivery of the internet in the past months has exploded. We are beginning to assess best practices for delivering subject matter in innovative ways. There is consensus on the need for in-person interaction when students are learning, but can technology effectively augment knowledge transfer? Individual effort is a part of learning before using the knowledge gained to interact with the world. Considering the usefulness of technology, what is enough? What should it cost? Higher education has been wrestling with these questions as well. They have the added burden of evaluating the cost of learning paid by the student.
None of these questions are new. Unfortunately, it has taken a national crisis to show us how important it is to our country to answer them. Our citizens need more education than is currently available to them with the resources they have. The safety and security of our children cannot always be provided by their family’s wage earner(s). The education system can provide its part of the resources to address these problems when we take the time to reimagine it.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
