Brugger: Lessons from the Pandemic: Rethinking Schools

While the world is paying a heavy price for the research, the pandemic has exposed various areas in society where our common sense has not caught up to current reality. Education, and the school system that is designed to provide it is one of them. Schools are traditionally thought of as physical places where teachers or professors teach groups of children or adults who need to learn subjects necessary for functioning in the world. This way of thinking does not reflect the user’s view of school, nor does it reflect society’s need for schools and their employees.

A community’s schools have become the de facto source of childcare for all households with working parents. While a family may pay for additional childcare outside of school, the hours spent at school are free. Schools have become a haven for children whose home life is less than ideal, even dangerous. Schools have also become a necessity for adults who must be lifelong learners as they adapt to changes in the scope of knowledge available in their areas of interest as well as those facts which younger generations accept as current. The school has become a social center for students, faculty, parents, and the community at large.