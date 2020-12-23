Brugger: Lessons from a COVID Christmas: We need each other

No matter how any of us tries to understand the mind of God with our theology, the meaning of Christmas has always been a mixture of goodwill to men (and women) along with family and friend celebrations. This year, many of us appear to be having difficulty summoning that Christmas spirit. However, there are useful lessons we can learn by considering both what we don’t have and what we may have overlooked during past Christmas seasons.

A lesson from the pandemic which I hope we never forget has been that we all need human interaction to, not just live, but to thrive. It doesn’t take a journalist to explain to us how barren life can be without friends and loved ones. After ten months of struggle with social distancing, time between Thanksgiving and Christmas and its pandemic influenced curtailments on gatherings strike us as an unusually heavy burden. The positive news is that, thanks to a society that celebrates creativity, we have summoned alternatives to the usual and are overcoming the negatives in our situation.