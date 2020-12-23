Brugger: Lessons from a COVID Christmas: We need each other

No matter how any of us tries to understand the mind of God with our theology, the meaning of Christmas has always been a mixture of goodwill to men (and women) along with family and friend celebrations. This year, many of us appear to be having difficulty summoning that Christmas spirit. However, there are useful lessons we can learn by considering both what we don’t have and what we may have overlooked during past Christmas seasons.
A lesson from the pandemic which I hope we never forget has been that we all need human interaction to, not just live, but to thrive. It doesn’t take a journalist to explain to us how barren life can be without friends and loved ones. After ten months of struggle with social distancing, time between Thanksgiving and Christmas and its pandemic influenced curtailments on gatherings strike us as an unusually heavy burden. The positive news is that, thanks to a society that celebrates creativity, we have summoned alternatives to the usual and are overcoming the negatives in our situation.
Going forward, we must not reduce the importance of this lesson. When physical distance is no longer a public health measure, we must gather and strengthen our mental health. The family we are related to by birth or choice will come first, but it must go beyond the obvious. For decades, our civic, social and religious groups have suffered from a lack of membership. The satisfaction to be gained from shared endeavor has been neglected and replaced by obligations to income and family maintenance. Both are important, but they have a limited reach beyond self. Our lives need purpose, and the groups we belong to help us define our life’s mission. They also give us the support we may need to continue through life’s more trying times.
On Saturday morning and later that night, Stonehenge broadcast the winter solstice sunset and sunrise through the stone circle. We have come to understand that pagans celebrated the return of the warming sun to their darkened land there and at other sites in the British Isles. The use of greenery at our doors and throughout our homes comes from that celebration of the never-ending cycle of life. It’s not a bad idea to pause and take hope from the ancients.
Thanks to friends who shared pictures of the increasing number of candles on their menorahs, I had a chance to ponder the meaning of light in this time of darkness. The saying “It is better to light one small candle than to curse the darkness” has even more meaning when combined with the festival of lights that is Hanukkah. This year’s disruption of the usual holiday rush of preparations and parties gave us time to consider the more important reasons why we humans have felt the need to bring ritual to this season.
In Japan, the traditional celebration is on New Year’s Day. In preparation, there is a ritual called Oosouji, or “big cleaning.” The house is cleaned from top to the back of the fridge. This is because it is important to begin the New Year with a clean slate. It’s not a bad idea for us as well. Everyone around the world is praying that 2021 will usher in a better world. We need to clear out thoughts and things which are no longer useful. We want to be ready to welcome a new year without being burdened by the past.
Tomorrow we can all watch NORAD tracking Santa around the world. I will be attending our church online. I’m even hosting a Zoom Christmas party on the 25th. I am praying that all my readers find joy in this season filled with love and goodwill. Merry Christmas.
I would like to share any lessons you have learned this COVID Christmas and during the past year in next week’s column. Send me an email before Dec. 28. I will not name names without your permission.
