Brugger: King of the Hill is Not Always a Children’s Game

In that long-ago world of childhood, when summer evenings had a magical light as sunset neared and the world smelled of newly mowed grass, the children gathered and played games. Sometimes it was “mother may I,” or, “Simon says.” Maybe it was “hide and seek.” Some of the lawns had a slope to the street in my neighborhood, and then it was all-out war with a rousing game of “King of the Hill.” The game was played in teams or with a single king if there weren’t enough players. The object was to keep the other side from gaining higher ground.

I refer to that game often when I refer to strategies for gaining power. In far too many situations, at least one opponent is playing King of the Hill when others may attempt to solve a situation without caring who gets credit for solving the problem.

I want to make the case for using the word dominator as anyone who sees other people as less than and seeks to limit their opportunities. This would eliminate the word racist and similar words concerning those who are in a protected class. When dominators use demeaning language or behavior toward others, they are nothing more than the name-calling bullies from our childhood playground. They seek to eliminate the relevance of others and become king of the hill.

Two prevalent views of society are “we’re all interdependent and must get along” and the opposing view that “to the victor go the spoils. Therefore, only domination will do.” These are the two extreme worldviews that employ a range of strategies. Some would explain their behaviors with less definitive statements, especially those seeing life as warfare. They may not even realize how aggressive their actions in support of their beliefs appear to others. Some are simply fearful of loss in any circumstance.

Don’t equate the dominator with the white supremacist. Space limits me from following the emotional development of a white supremacist. However, they have come to the erroneous conclusion that people with less melanin in their skin are biologically superior to all other people on the planet. They do not want to live in a world where they must consider civil rights or even the existence of people of color and different cultural practices. Racist is too mild an adjective to describe their beliefs.

Those of us who have had domination tactics used against them or demeaning language applied to them will carelessly repeat the actions toward others. We may have tried to develop other rational responses considering our ethics and morals. Still, the trigger of someone’s behavior can lead to an emotional response rather than a sensible response.

When I joined the Jesus Movement as an adherent rather than an advantage seeker, I realized that the pesky two great commandments meant giving up dominating people. I was, in fact, equal but not superior to others. Because I gave up the dominator tactic later in life, I learned that it has roots in the low self-esteem developed as a response to the shaming behavior of others. The easiest way to feel better about yourself is to find more fault with someone else. The easiest fault to name or describe is some variation of stupidity, which is rarely accurate, but can be soul-crushing.

Since we have the impulse from birth to want what we want and avoid what we don’t like, it is not easy to give up a domination mentality. Our world culture allows it and sometimes applauds it. Various religious theologies sponsor it. However, domination can condone aggression. Aggression is the vehicle for destruction. Destruction breeds resentment, which leads to more domination. It’s a vicious circle. I prefer the virtuous circle of treating people well, which leads to teamwork and collaboration, which leads to everyone’s good life.

Free speech is a right in Western democracies, but so is non-violent disagreement. Laws can limit the effect of dominators, but laws cannot govern the mind. Therefore, I prefer to point the finger at injustice and seek to overturn it. I refuse to use any term besides dominator. Domination is simply the essence of a person’s approach to living within any community. Any other label suggests moral failure or designates someone who cannot exist in society. The opposite term would be team player or a collaborator.

Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force Reserve, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com.

