For those of you who have a more structured life, you will be glad to know that I watched the Judicial committee hearings gavel to gavel. I did this as a public service or as someone who would love to be on a jury. You can choose the reason. I did reach some conclusions.
Christine Ford gave compelling testimony about a sexual attack that took place in 1982. I have very little doubt of her memory of the incident, the timeline she detailed when she testified about her change from anonymous to named victim, why she came forward or that, at the beginning, she was only speaking for herself. Her experiences in mid-August probably became part of the partisan political action against the appointment of Bart Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
There is no doubt in my mind that those she termed “beach friends” had among them political activists who felt that her coming forward would advance either the #MeToo Movement, the anti-Kavanaugh movement, or both. I strongly suspect at least one of them of the leak that prompted the public testimony. Any political motivations on the part of others does not diminish the quality of her narrative.
During the first part of the confirmation debate, Ben Sasse, a senator from Nebraska, established some credentials as a statesman. He gave an impassioned, well-reasoned, and on the mark oration on the original blueprint for our three branches of Federal Government. He detailed how Congress’s dereliction of the duty to debate matters thoroughly and reach compromise or consensus has led to an unacceptable politicization of the membership of the Supreme Court. It is a sign that our government is moving toward an elected autocracy.
Lindsey Graham’s speech was equally memorable. He decried the mean spirited, sometimes politically motivated treatment of the nominee. He bemoaned the lack of statesmanship exhibited in soundbites and televised interviews of public office holders and commentators in the days leading up to Thursday’s hearing. He vowed to remember the offences he saw. Presumably, he intended a threat to retaliate in the future. Except for the retaliation, I agree with him. This was, most of all, a deeply personal and emotionally charged matter. The hearing itself was circumspect, but not without the playing of the too often repeated political sound bites: “FBI investigation” and “entirely politically motivated to delay conformation.”
Kavanaugh’s testimony was more complicated. Because, as was mentioned once by a senator during the hearing, there is no statute of limitations on sex crimes in Maryland, he had more than the Supreme Court on his mind. He has built an adult reputation to be lauded. However, if even the least alarming hearsay evidence is to be believed, he was teenager who met the stereotype of “jock” or “frat boy” in that era. It’s easy to imagine that he drank to excess with a group of male friends and very probably engaged in what, at the time, was considered sexual horseplay by many.
He would have had more of my sympathy if he had admitted, at least, that it had taken a while for him to become a more circumspect adult. Certainly, George Bush and even his wife Laura took that route when discussing less than admirable occurrences when they were young. Repentance is much easier to forgive and forget. Instead, Kavanaugh became extremely emotional about the accusation and the fallout. It sounded too much like, “How dare you accuse me of something so long ago?” to me. At the very least, that temperament is not one I would want on the Supreme Court. It leans toward, “some people are above the law.” Surely there were others on the list of qualified who do not have that entitled demeanor.
There are many unanswered questions. Why didn’t Ford’s congresswoman make her allegations known to the White House? If they were known, is it more of an example of boys will be boys thinking that the #MeToo movement is trying to diminish? Diane Feinstein first said that, at the advice of Sen. Grassley, she had referred the complaint to the FBI for further investigation. It was still under wraps. Why did it become a public scandal?
This is an historical moment at the very least. I am just wondering if it will lead to re-examining the process and changing toward something more positive or if it will become an example of our decline from a more perfect union.
