Brugger: Justice delayed is not justice

Idahoans should applaud our state’s congressional delegation because they have introduced measures to put more equity into the nation’s justice system. They have introduced HR 319 & 320 plus S-23 to split the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and add a new 12th circuit. The bills would add another Federal Judge to the bench in Idaho. It may seem to satisfy those idealists who long for partisan justice, but that is not sufficient reason to solicit support for the measures. These bills are needed because in the United States, we do not employ enough judges to oversee the number of cases brought before the courts.
The words “speedy trial” in the sixth amendment are still important. Despite that, the only time when speed seems to apply is when there is a guilty plea, usually prompted by a plea bargain. Plea bargains have proven to be the subject of appeals in far too many cases. A guilty defendant may secretly appreciate being out on bail while drawing out the time of reckoning. However, their victims suffer, and the innocent, especially those who cannot post bail, are denied justice.
Our country is a nation based on equal treatment under established law. All of us understand that justice must prevail when there is a crime or a disagreement between two parties. Well-publicized cases spur on both sides to encourage a trial by the media instead of a jury. The publicity can mean that an impartial jury is harder to find. The defense has a compelling reason to delay the trial to influence a jury or to let people forget the particulars.
Civil suits and criminal matters of less public interest should not extend beyond the definition of a speedy trial. The fact that they are is a suitable reason for citizens to distrust the government. The longer anyone is denied their day in court, the longer they become convinced that their side should prevail, even when it should not. Lack of access to the funding for bail increases the suffering of the incarcerated and their innocent family. When the legal matter is about payment for damages, the delay causes harm in too many instances.
The administrative procedures of the justice system are not an exciting topic. Still, they are essential to providing the security we count on the government to provide. The last administration filled all of the Federal judicial vacancies at that time, and that is a positive step. The next question for the Federal government is are 179 judges enough to guarantee speedy trials? The equally important question is, do we have enough judges at all levels in our State to provide swift justice?
The administration of justice costs money provided by tax or fee revenue. More importantly, justice denied costs even more money. People kept in jail before trial cost money. Endless hearings on pre-trial motions cost money. Families sent to social welfare programs because of a lost breadwinner cost money. Commerce disrupted because of pending litigation costs money. Failure to charge a crime or bring a lawsuit because of crowded court dockets undermines public trust. We can only guess at the cost when people believe they can get away with something because the justice system is too busy to take notice. Just consider the prevalence of tax “fudging.”
Many of the failures noted in the law enforcement system emerge from unconscious frustration with the judicial system. An officer may be thinking, “Will this person who may be trying to injure me escape judgment?” The community may believe that an officer’s behavior will escape lawful review.
The great news is that speedy justice, equitably applied, saves money. People and property are secure. Trust in government is restored. “Getting away with it” is less probable. Our Bill of Rights details the framework of our democracy’s system of laws. Our duty to assure the speedy justice promised in the Sixth Amendment has been overlooked too long. Thank you, Rep Simpson, Rep Fulcher, Sen. Crapo, and Sen Risch, for advancing this agenda.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.