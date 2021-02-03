Brugger: Justice delayed is not justice

Civil suits and criminal matters of less public interest should not extend beyond the definition of a speedy trial. The fact that they are is a suitable reason for citizens to distrust the government. The longer anyone is denied their day in court, the longer they become convinced that their side should prevail, even when it should not. Lack of access to the funding for bail increases the suffering of the incarcerated and their innocent family. When the legal matter is about payment for damages, the delay causes harm in too many instances.

The administrative procedures of the justice system are not an exciting topic. Still, they are essential to providing the security we count on the government to provide. The last administration filled all of the Federal judicial vacancies at that time, and that is a positive step. The next question for the Federal government is are 179 judges enough to guarantee speedy trials? The equally important question is, do we have enough judges at all levels in our State to provide swift justice?