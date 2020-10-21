Brugger: It’s All Local: What Keeps You in Your Chair?

In the time of COVID, thinking about getting out and getting involved in the community may seem unexpected, but we have more time for reflection now, and that is what we need when we consider what we want out city, county, and region to be as the 21st century progresses.
Several weeks ago, I attended a State of the City presentation at City Park. The City administration should be applauded for continuing to have the event in altered circumstances. Did it feature controversy? No. It featured a beautiful, sunny, late-summer day and speeches from the City Council. One action item mentioned was a better sound system in the future. More people could have attended and still have been protected from virus transmission. More people could have realized that all governments are not incompetent or lack concern for their citizens.
Because we have a city manager form of government, Travis Rothweiler is in charge day-to-day, but our City Council is active in charting his course. Our county commissioners are full-time partisan lawmakers as well as overseers for county departments. We have no formal regional government, but listing the number of commissions and non-profits that impact us would take up half of this space. Clearly, a profusion of decisions which impact our lives are being made every day.
Are these decisions secret? Officially, no. However, many discussions involve individuals who have chosen to be interested in the subject, and those discussions often result in official action. Yes, there are times when individuals are annoyed when their influence is interrupted. They are used to dealing independently. However, many of us have often heard comments saying that “only a few of us do the work.” As a “professional” gadfly, I have often been accused of offering opinion without commitment. Hence, I write. Readers are free to decide whether the opinion is worth anything, and I am not disrupting ongoing effort.
Current opinion often expresses distrust in governments at all levels. Facts gathered from around the country and the world explain the many ways governments can become corrupt. With authoritarian governments, citizens rightly feel powerless. In our democracy, that is not the case.
While every citizen and every government official cannot possibly know everything, all can become familiar with the range of decisions and discern truth from fiction. We can identify those who have depth of knowledge as well as honest intention.
You, as a citizen, can also decide what matters to you and become involved with others who share your concerns. Depth of knowledge takes time and reflection. Exerting influence takes developing a reputation for both cooperative and collaborative action. Government skepticism often stems from the belief that an individual citizen has the right to be right. They do not have to answer to any authority they do not agree with. No government or NGO (non-governmental organization) will satisfy all the people all the time. That fact can become suspicion of any formal or informal group. That is especially true when the only view you have is from the outside.
A recent TV interview with a senior gentleman who was registered and voting for the first time was instructive to me. He said, “I’ve always taken what God has given me.” I suspect, though, that he has spoken about his dissatisfactions with the result and contributed to the general cynicism so prevalent in today’s country.
Voting is a first step but grasping issues and whether they are being addressed or only promised is another. Being aware of the range of possible solutions is even more important. We need formal and informal non-partisan organizations that study and then act. These organizations need a range of citizens who leave their comfort zone and become involved.
I will not submit a column next week, surrendering the space to readers who want their thoughts to be considered by candidates and voters before the November election. Democracy dies when citizens do not get off their couch to engage each other in vigorous dialogue.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
