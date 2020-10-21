Brugger: It’s All Local: What Keeps You in Your Chair?

In the time of COVID, thinking about getting out and getting involved in the community may seem unexpected, but we have more time for reflection now, and that is what we need when we consider what we want out city, county, and region to be as the 21st century progresses.

Several weeks ago, I attended a State of the City presentation at City Park. The City administration should be applauded for continuing to have the event in altered circumstances. Did it feature controversy? No. It featured a beautiful, sunny, late-summer day and speeches from the City Council. One action item mentioned was a better sound system in the future. More people could have attended and still have been protected from virus transmission. More people could have realized that all governments are not incompetent or lack concern for their citizens.

Because we have a city manager form of government, Travis Rothweiler is in charge day-to-day, but our City Council is active in charting his course. Our county commissioners are full-time partisan lawmakers as well as overseers for county departments. We have no formal regional government, but listing the number of commissions and non-profits that impact us would take up half of this space. Clearly, a profusion of decisions which impact our lives are being made every day.