Brugger: It is R vs. R, and Democracy is the Loser

Steve Hartgen and I often disagree about the proper scope and expense of government, but never on the merits of democracy or how fortunate we are to live in the United States and in Idaho. His last few columns about the turmoil within the Republican party unsettled me. I do not like to see people I respect being pushed around.
The reporting on the rally in the park quoted important points the speakers made, and It identified the two organizing groups involved. I am certain that many people attended only parts of the rally because of the heat even in the generous shade of the park. The willingness to endure discomfort to show support for their beliefs is admirable. However, their cause is misguided.
The quotes I read spoke of true Republicans and Republicans In Name Only (RINOs). That is the massive problem facing Republicans in Idaho and across the country. The speakers called themselves conservatives, but the ideas expressed settle in the camp of extreme libertarianism. Individuals who are uniting around these ideas are attempting to keep the brand of Republican while changing the contents of the package in fundamental ways.
Most political theorists put libertarianism and totalitarianism as close opponents on a political spectrum with only anarchism separating them. The United States Constitution designed a democracy, which would balance conservative against liberal political principles. Although the speakers, and I suppose their listeners, spoke of liberty and freedom and constitutional rights; extreme libertarianism advocates almost no government setting law and regulation for a society of people.
The current rhetoric from those aligned with the effort seems to prove the point of the close opposition of libertarianism and totalitarianism because they believe that no one should ever abort a child or restrict the ownership and use of a gun. They believe that scientists and other intellectual elites should not be believed. In other words, even though the effort has aligned many causes, the individuals believing in them want their viewpoint to be the only one accepted (allowed?) in the United States. They are searching for an end to disagreement. Unfortunately, that only happens under a good deal of coercion. That is why the meeting place of the two political theories is anarchy.
As I survey the political landscape, I see four significant groups of political thinking. Both traditional parties have hosted them while managing to govern from the center. The turmoil of social and economic change in our country and throughout the world has produced meaningful numbers of discontented voters. Various leaders have gathered them around beliefs about the sources of their dissatisfaction and the resolutions necessary to restore peace to their situation.
In addition to traditional Republicans and Democrats, I suggest that there are Libertarians (who seem to be the party closely aligned with Trump currently) and Democratic Socialists. It is my belief that they should organize along those lines. In local and state elections, they could openly argue their positions on local issues. They could choose a candidate for President or endorse one from another party. Their voices should be heard, and their popular support should be measured.
Without separation of the message, the traditional parties are using each other’s wings to bash one another like schoolyard bullies. Voters do not clearly see the vision for governance of any candidate. It is the methods of governance that make a difference to everyone, not the political label. In every election, there is always the promise of change or the stability of the status quo. Every voter must have the chance to clearly understand which candidate wants what change as well as where there should be no change.
At the national level, a No Labels Caucus has emerged. They are dedicated to finding practical, effective governance outside of partisan rhetoric. Perhaps that is what our attentive and hard-working state legislators should do. Gather across party lines to find solutions rather than battle the party wing in its quest for power. There is strength in numbers, and I urge us to gather under the tent of governance for the people so that our Government of the People will still stand.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!