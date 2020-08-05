Brugger: It is R vs. R, and Democracy is the Loser

The current rhetoric from those aligned with the effort seems to prove the point of the close opposition of libertarianism and totalitarianism because they believe that no one should ever abort a child or restrict the ownership and use of a gun. They believe that scientists and other intellectual elites should not be believed. In other words, even though the effort has aligned many causes, the individuals believing in them want their viewpoint to be the only one accepted (allowed?) in the United States. They are searching for an end to disagreement. Unfortunately, that only happens under a good deal of coercion. That is why the meeting place of the two political theories is anarchy.

As I survey the political landscape, I see four significant groups of political thinking. Both traditional parties have hosted them while managing to govern from the center. The turmoil of social and economic change in our country and throughout the world has produced meaningful numbers of discontented voters. Various leaders have gathered them around beliefs about the sources of their dissatisfaction and the resolutions necessary to restore peace to their situation.