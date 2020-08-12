Brugger: It is None of My Business, but It is Our Business

Chris Huston’s column on Sunday Aug. 9 was an illustration of the personal cost of child abuse and addiction. Every person in America either knows of similar circumstances or is a part of them. We all know that the cost of the many ways a child can be harmed will be borne by society throughout the child’s adulthood. There are the costs of institutions that house criminals, that treat addictions, that care for the mentally ill and the handicapped. There is private care and public care. There are costs paid by insurance companies or written off by the medical system. There is also general economic cost in lost productivity and human potential. Our need for social services would be considerably less if all children reached adulthood trauma free, mentally resilient, and physically healthy.
At the turn of the last century, people began to consider the life of children as the work of Freud and his successors began to analyze the human mind. Lessons learned, associations made, and trauma endured during childhood emerged as reasons for behavioral issues in adulthood. During the past three decades, it has also become apparent that traumatic situations, including warfare, also can harm an individual’s mindset. In these adult situations, it has been found that a resiliency developed in childhood will often prevent unfortunate occurrences from creating permanent mental disability.
Since these facts have become evident, why can’t something be done to prevent harm during childhood? In one word I think I can sum it up. Shame.
Anyone who has ever approached any mental health treatment has encountered the word. It is commonly used when speaking of addicts and the people their addiction impacts. It is a noun and a verb. There is even the term shame culture used to describe social or religious behaviors. Gossip often has the effect of heaping shame on someone. The avoidance of being shamed is at the heart of almost all privacy issues. We feel a moral obligation to not be a part of shaming gossip, so we avoid making a distressing behavior any of our business. When we are aware of our own faults, do we have any business talking about the imperfections of others?
When it comes to the public costs of an inadequate childhood experience, the focus is often on a shameful lack of personal responsibility. People whose behavior causes problems for themselves and, more importantly, to others are contemptable. Society pays the costs grudgingly. Services are often not sufficient to make change. The failure to improve becomes more shaming.
Childhood harm becomes generational. Deficient parenting produces less parenting skill moving forward. When parents with similar backgrounds group together, poor practice becomes a norm and is even defended. It is hard for society to regulate parents using law, but as behavioral science discovers parental and educational best practices, adopting them will produce fewer behavioral problems among adults.
Because it is in our collective best interest to prevent childhood trauma in all its forms, it is my business and your business to act when you are aware of children in distress. We must not be apathetic. It is also necessary for all the responses to a need be given as help rather than punishment whenever possible. It is not shameful to make mistakes.
The outcome from an effort to improve the quality of childhood for everyone has the potential of making our state, nation, and world a much better place. The effort must be made, but the tactics used to pursue the strategy can be contentious. We must not retreat from the battle for our children’s future, but we must be realistic about the substantial effort required. We need to look at the research as well as our values. We do not want to erase a unique personality, but we want to see a child grow into a person capable of withstanding challenge positively.
In no way should the state own or control a child, but the state should provide every legal protection by keeping in mind how vulnerable a child can be to harm. Open debate plus using the trial and error process can produce individual and social progress.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
