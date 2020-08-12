Brugger: It is None of My Business, but It is Our Business

Anyone who has ever approached any mental health treatment has encountered the word. It is commonly used when speaking of addicts and the people their addiction impacts. It is a noun and a verb. There is even the term shame culture used to describe social or religious behaviors. Gossip often has the effect of heaping shame on someone. The avoidance of being shamed is at the heart of almost all privacy issues. We feel a moral obligation to not be a part of shaming gossip, so we avoid making a distressing behavior any of our business. When we are aware of our own faults, do we have any business talking about the imperfections of others?

When it comes to the public costs of an inadequate childhood experience, the focus is often on a shameful lack of personal responsibility. People whose behavior causes problems for themselves and, more importantly, to others are contemptable. Society pays the costs grudgingly. Services are often not sufficient to make change. The failure to improve becomes more shaming.

Childhood harm becomes generational. Deficient parenting produces less parenting skill moving forward. When parents with similar backgrounds group together, poor practice becomes a norm and is even defended. It is hard for society to regulate parents using law, but as behavioral science discovers parental and educational best practices, adopting them will produce fewer behavioral problems among adults.