Brugger: It Doesn’t Take a Hammer

To illustrate the point of my headline, I harken back to my days of living in an apartment building on an American Air Force Base in Germany. All residents shared a communal laundry room. It could be handy because I could do the multiple loads piled up by my family at one time because there were so many washers and dryers available. Except, sometimes there weren’t. One day, as I was preparing for a Cub Scout meeting in an adjacent room, I heard a loud argument erupt over the use of machines in the laundry room. The thing I remember most clearly is the shrill sound of the woman who was clearly sure she could prevail by yelling, “I’m going to call the APs (Air Police) on you!”
Unfortunately, we all can resort to lazy thinking and try to find a hammer to resolve a dispute. Such is the case with the recently signed resolution forbidding transgender females from competing against females in athletic contests against females who were females at birth. This is an example of using the power of the State government to solve a problem that is clearly the responsibility of the governing entities in the athletic world. It is also an example of our legislators’ inability to look at a disputed situation and say. “It’s really not our business.”
The greatest harm in this legislation is to our State budget. As Governor Little considered signing the bill, the State’s loss of expected revenue due to the unprecedented closing of businesses due to the COVID-19 virus was apparent. By the stroke of a pen, he guaranteed an unappropriated expense to the government, estimated in the $1M range, required to meet the legal challenges. Federal law stands in opposition to the legislation.
At most, the issue of transgender athletes is one of equity. It is a civil rights issue at its core. It is also something that the International Track and Field Committee (not a nation or a state) tackled with the issue of Caster Semenya and hyperandrogenism. She naturally had testosterone levels in the male region. She lost her appeal that she should be allowed to compete as a female athlete. It was all handled without government cost and at the appropriate level of governance. Her case set a precedence for all athletic competition worldwide.
Those closest to me know of the overwhelming frustration I feel when there is news of using the power of the government at any level to fight what have been called the “culture wars”. I will be bold enough to say that term is a less controversial way of saying the “religious wars”. Culture overreach would be legislation that says it is mandatory to celebrate Thanksgiving or Mother’s Day. Our religious wars are being fought over the doctrines of Christian and other faith group’s denominations which are being treated as the dogmas of the faith itself. The issue of gender identity is an example of religious dissension which has taken on the trappings of a cold war.
Most United States citizens belong to one or another of the Christian denominations in the world. The US was not established as a Christian nation. Mexico and England have an established church which receives income and privileges from the nation. As Prince Charles found when he wanted to marry after his divorce, the church has great power to insist its doctrine prevails in civil life. Here, on the other hand, the government (civil authority) has very limited power to compel the application of religious doctrine within or without the religion itself.
Our constitution states that all people have equal individual worth. Our government(s) seek to ensure civil equity. Our fundamental freedom is the right to individual thought, but equity demands that right is constrained by the need not harm others. Our governments cannot punish us for not loving our neighbor, but it is certainly charged with preventing harmful discrimination by action toward any of us.
We should not use the hammer of civil legislation to insist that others must agree to the moral code contained in our personal religious doctrine.
Linda Brugger, retired from the Air Force, leaning Democrat and community activist can be reached at IdahoAuthor@outlook.com. She welcomes feedback.
