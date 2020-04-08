Brugger: It Doesn’t Take a Hammer

At most, the issue of transgender athletes is one of equity. It is a civil rights issue at its core. It is also something that the International Track and Field Committee (not a nation or a state) tackled with the issue of Caster Semenya and hyperandrogenism. She naturally had testosterone levels in the male region. She lost her appeal that she should be allowed to compete as a female athlete. It was all handled without government cost and at the appropriate level of governance. Her case set a precedence for all athletic competition worldwide.

Those closest to me know of the overwhelming frustration I feel when there is news of using the power of the government at any level to fight what have been called the “culture wars”. I will be bold enough to say that term is a less controversial way of saying the “religious wars”. Culture overreach would be legislation that says it is mandatory to celebrate Thanksgiving or Mother’s Day. Our religious wars are being fought over the doctrines of Christian and other faith group’s denominations which are being treated as the dogmas of the faith itself. The issue of gender identity is an example of religious dissension which has taken on the trappings of a cold war.