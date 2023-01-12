BRUGGER: Is Trump a tax avoidance master?

No. But he certainly gave it a try. According to the recent release of his tax records, he had 500 or so different companies which turned in tax returns. The reports from journalists who examined them indicate that he offset profit with loss repeatedly. One CNN correspondent who has been following Trump’s business dealings since he emerged onto the New York real estate scene noted that if Trump had just invested his inheritance, he would have been wealthier than he is today.

The most harmful con that Trump played on the American public is the appearance of business acumen. The second was that you could grow wealthy by avoiding taxes. We now know that his write-offs were often fraudulent, and others show that he lost astounding amounts of money on his various business enterprises. His inherited wealth, the Apprentice TV show, and his job as President ultimately upheld his façade of wealth.

Sadly, the United States has a small culture of tax avoidance. Those who pay the correct tax bill resent those who go to great lengths to structure their business and its accounting practices solely to avoid paying tax on income or profit. The underfunded IRS often audits the returns of people unlikely to take them to court. Businesses that have tax attorneys as employees will postpone accountability with legal maneuvering.

Our current tax code is gigantic, cumbersome, and outdated. Like the economic thinking currently being applied by the central bank and legislators, it does not facilitate the growth of our national GDP. Wage earners, the self-employed, and the small business owner do not have access to the tax strategies of those with more disposable income.

The famous book “The Millionaire Next Door” repeatedly stresses that most millionaires live relatively modest lives. When I reviewed it again recently, I noticed that Donald Trump had disregarded the strategies that self-made millionaires use. Becoming a celebrity costs money. Paying for personal security reduces the amount of money a celebrity can spend on other things. Most wealthy people prefer to stay out of the news and the tabloid press. Buying luxury goods just because it advertises wealth is not profitable.

Many pundits want you to agree that the United States is a Plutocracy where the wealthy rule the country. Some well-known people have wealth and use it to gain political power. However, lesser-known millionaires use talent and networking to exert effective but less contentious influence.

Status is a reason for seeking wealth, but the satisfied wealthy think in terms of having sufficient assets to weather unfortunate events without losing the comforts they have accumulated. The yearly and unyielding inflation in the cost of medical care, education, and even modest housing has become a considerable deterrent to wealth accumulation.

More advanced medical care is available, continued learning after high school is more expensive, and developers want the profit margins available by building more square feet. In many cases, boomers and Gen-Xers did not have these higher expenses relative to their income when they were starting out in adult life. Understandably, younger adults are having a more challenging time finding the path to even the standard of living their parents had.

Tax policy is not the only cause of wealth disparity in our country, nor is tax avoidance. Undoubtedly, our culture’s positive response to displays of excess plays a part. Unfortunately, our former President convinced people that extravagance and grandiosity were a positive road to a successful life. Instead, he has now become an example of a stressful life spent looking over one’s shoulder for any danger to the façade and of the shame imparted by a justice system doing its job. He has harmed his family, friends, employees, and especially the voters who approved him for office. Well over six hundred people have had their life’s trajectory altered because they followed him into trying to change the results of an election. Master of business? No. Even master of the con? Still No.

Sadly, history will remember his failed confidence scheme and ignore any accomplishments during his administration.