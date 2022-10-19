Brugger: Is government spending a moral hazard or an economic engine?

Any government requires funds to exist. Even non-profit organizations need donations of money and time (an irreplaceable resource). Living on our planet without formal or informal governance would lead humans to extinction. The question has always been and always will be, how much treasure and time will a government command?

The debate will always be robust and dynamic in its scope. When a pot of money is collected, what are the organization’s (I.e., community, state, nation, business, or group) priorities? The business community is familiar with constructing vision and mission statements. From there, they build strategies, even a strategic plan. Organizations also state the core values they want members to adhere to as they advance their mission. This formalization is necessary because the unwritten assumption, “they really oughta wanna” do what I envision, doesn’t work.

In the public political forum surrounding government, vision, mission, and strategy are often assumed. In the United States, the Declaration of Independence and the Preamble to our constitution are our vision. The Bill of Rights enshrines our core values. Our mission statement and strategy change as we attempt to form “a more perfect union.” The question is, do our spending policies follow the mission?

Today’s political climate further obscures our national values and mission assumptions. It is a problem because it weakens our sense of a united country. The welfare of the people who live in all fifty of our states and territories needs to be considered as one mission regarding government spending.

The government should only fund what private enterprises cannot. Private enterprise requires a market, and government should not be the only paying consumer. Government can mandate that citizens consume—trash collection and car insurance, for instance. That is because most people already pay for them. After all, they want to be responsible to the community. Essentially, the government can be considered a non-profit that can mandate donations.

Unfortunately, corruption and overspending are associated with how government does its governing. Frequent readers will know that I advocate more spending on

audits of government operations. A business axiom is “you get what you inspect, not what you expect.”

The company must first win a bid when the government contracts a business for goods or services. It can present a moral hazard in the marketplace because the government is too often seen as having unlimited funds. In the case of the Federal government, there is a grain of truth in the notion. It is more complicated for state and local governments to spend beyond their tax revenue.

The investment profits the government makes indirectly benefit government revenue. When the government spends money, it either goes directly into citizens’ income or pays for services from a business that makes a profit. Both wages and gains are taxed, so part of the money returns to the government through taxes.

The most considerable profit comes when the government pays for things individuals could not possibly make a profit from. Infrastructure like roads and bridges can charge tolls, but the cost of driving on them curtails usage. The development costs of military equipment and space exploration are too uncertain to be attractive investments. Still, after a product develops, it will profit more than one business to apply the research. Again, money tax revenue on wages and profits return to the government.

Good governance means that the revenue received is spent carefully. The legislation sets the priorities, but bureaucrats write the checks. Investigative journalism often points to failures in constraint, but that is always after the fact. The moral hazard is the lack of oversite and the impression that corruption or incompetence can be hidden.

When we blame the bloated government, we are identifying the wrong problem. The fault is seldom with government investment. The guilt is with individuals who think they can run a con paid with tax revenue. We can punish the criminal and eliminate incompetency. We can have effective governance.